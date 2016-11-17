State recently reunited 6 boys with their family. Now 22-month-old is dead.

Within the past year, 22-month-old Ethan Thompson and his five brothers, who had been in protective custody, were reunited by the Florida Department of Children and Families with their family.
Now Ethan is dead.
Just after midnight Tuesday, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested and charged Ethan’s stepfather, Montez Charles McNeal, with aggravated child abuse in connection with his death.
The investigation into Ethan’s death has so far revealed that physical injuries inflicted by McNeal contributed to his death, according to an arrest report.
The sheriff’s office has not yet released the results of the preliminary autopsy report, including the manner or cause of death.
Ethan’s five brothers — ages 6 months, 3, 4, 11 and 12 — have been placed back into protective custody.
On Monday night, Ethan’s mother had been home but stepped out to get some medication, according to spokesman Dave Bristow. She and McNeal told investigators the boy had a fever and was with McNeal in the bathtub when he became unresponsive.
The couple knew one of their neighbors was a firefighter, so they went and got the neighbor who began life-saving procedures, Bristow said.
At about 11:40 p.m., deputies and paramedics responded to reports of an unresponsive child at home in the 3300 block of Fourth Street East, Bradenton. Ethan was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.
A Critical Incident Rapid Response Team is being deployed by DCF to conduct an official review in the death.
“At the time of the incident, there was an open investigation and active service case as the children were recently reunified,” DCF posted in its online child fatality database. “Because there was a prior verified report within 12 months of the death, a CIRRT team will be deployed to conduct a review.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
