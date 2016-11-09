Manatee detectives obtain warrant for Sarasota man in connection to Moriah Hope Goode’s fatal shooting

Detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office have obtained an arrest warrant charging a man with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Bradenton woman.
Devon Lee Freeman, 21, of Sarasota, is wanted in connection with Sunday’s deadly shooting of Moriah Hope Goode.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow was unable to reveal Wednesday whether or not Freeman had any connection to Moriah.
“Our focus right now is finding him and, as soon as we do, we’ll release the warrant,” he said.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the area of the 3300 block of Fourth Street East in the West Samoset area at about 4:35 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a possible shooting. While they were responding to the scene, the deputies learned from the Bradenton Police Department that Moriah had arrived at the Manatee Memorial Hospital and was driven there in her vehicle by a potential witness.
I’m excited that there will be justice for Moriah, but I still plead with him to turn himself in and I want him to know that I truly do forgive him. Nothing can bring Moriah back, but to have his salvation would be all worth it.
Janet Leigh Goode, mother of Moriah Hope Goode
The aspiring emergency medical technician died at the hospital shortly afterward.
Goode’s mother, Janet Leigh Goode, said on Wednesday that she was excited “there will be justice for Moriah.” She said that Moriah, whose birth parents were born in Haiti, was adopted by Goode and her husband at just a day old and would later in life overcome battles against lupus, juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.
“But I still plead with him to turn himself in, and I want him to know that I truly do forgive him,” Goode said of the man charged in her daughter’s death. “Nothing can bring Moriah back but to have his salvation would be all worth it.”
Moriah’s tearful mother told the Bradenton Herald on Monday that she forgave the shooter.
Anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
