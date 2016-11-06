Woman, 18, shot to death in Manatee

A homicide investigation is underway after an 18-year-old woman was shot to death late Sunday afternoon in the West Samoset area, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release
Moriah Hope Goode was pronounced dead at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton after sustaining gunshot wounds, the release said.
At about 4:35 p.m., authorities received a call about a possible shooting that had taken place in the area of the 3300 block of Fourth Street East. While deputies were responding to the scene, they learned from the Bradenton Police Department that Goode had arrived at the hospital and was driven there in her vehicle by a potential witness.
“Detectives do not believe this was a random incident,” the news release said.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
