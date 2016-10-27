High school senior being held without bond on murder charge

The Palmetto High School senior who is charged with the fatal shooting of another teen is being held without bond and will go before a judge Thursday afternoon to face the charges.
Da’Quan Lavonte Gaskin was arrested Wednesday night by the Palmetto Police Department and charged with second-degree murder in the Oct. 2 fatal shooting of Alexander Anderson. Gaskin had been eluding law enforcement since a warrant was issued Oct. 6 for his arrest.
Gaskin had spoken to a detective at Palmetto High School two days after the slaying, confirming that he had been with the victim but that Anderson had left alone, according to the warrant affidavit.
But a third teen who had been with the two that Sunday night, told that same detective and a prosecutor the details of how Anderson was left face down in the road in a puddle of blood.
“I’m glad I got that over with,” Gaskin said, according to the other teen.
Gaskin will appear before a judge Thursday for his first appearance hearing in court. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
At 11:40 p.m. Oct. 2, deputies responded to the 2000 block of 1st Avenue in Palmetto after a 911 caller reported seeing a man in the road. Deputies found Gaskin dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The investigation was taken over by the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit. Anderson’s family, including his mother, who were gathered at the scene, told lead detective Jeffrey Bliss that the victim had just left home with Gaskin and another teen before he was found shot dead, according to the affidavit.
On Oct. 4, Gaskin was interviewed inside the School Resource Officer’s office at Palmetto. Gaskin said that he and the other teen had walked to Anderson’s home to get him and then walked back to his home.
Anderson left alone then, Gaskin claimed, and it was later that Anderson’s brother had told him that Anderson was dead.
The third teen later reported that he was told by Gaskin to give detectives the same account he had. But when he was interviewed on Oct. 6 at the State Attorney’s Office, he told them what he said really happened.
Gaskin had picked him up after getting off of work that Sunday night, the teen told Bliss and Assistant State Attorney Art Brown. The two then walked over to Anderson’s home to get him, after Gaskin had called to say they were on their way.
The three teens spoke for a few minutes outside Anderson’s house before walking off together, heading to Gaskin’s home.
But the third teen said that, as he was talking to Anderson, he noticed Gaskin pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the back of the victim’s head. He ran off in fear, he said according to the affidavit, hearing one single gunshot as he did.
Gaskin then caught up with him, expressing relief, “I’m glad I got that over with.”
The two continued to Gaskin’s home, where he went inside momentarily before taking the other teen home.
This story will be updated after the hearing.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
