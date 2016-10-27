High school senior being held without bond on murder charge

1:14 Clinton celebrates birthday in Tampa Pause

0:23 Federal prosecutors pleased with verdict

2:10 What to do if you're stopped by police while carrying a concealed weapon

2:27 Vaccine needed in fight against Zika

0:24 Oakland Raiders WR Michael Crabtree praises IMG football facilities

0:54 Camera captures shooting at park

1:05 Bradenton Beach couple run radio station from their home

0:39 Manatee Technical College instructor John Kenney talks about jobs available in the plumbing field

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive