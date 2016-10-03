Crime

October 3, 2016 7:19 AM

Man found shot to death in Palmetto

Herald staff report

Manatee

An 18-year-old man was found shot to death late Sunday on a Palmetto street, according to the Manatee County SHeriff;s Office.

About 11:40 p.m., a motorists driving in the 2000 block of First Avenue East saw the victim, Alexander Anderson, lying on the east side of First Avenue in a pool of blood, according to a news release.

Detectives said it appeared Anderson had been shot several times in the upper body.

The Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit is in charge of the investigation.

Other details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

