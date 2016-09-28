Dad arrested after 3 kids convicted of murder, other crimes

A federal fugitive whose three children were recently convicted in federal court of murder, drug-dealing, conspiracy and related crimes in Bradenton, was arrested four months after he went on the lam after he was indicted on drug charges.
Napoleon Harris Sr., 63, was arrested about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Eighth Avenue West, Palmetto, by detectives and agents with the Manatee County Sheriff;s Office, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
A federal grand jury in May indicted Harris on charges of selling crack cocaine, according to a sheriff’s office news release. He was released on bail with electronic monitoring as a condition of his release.
However, shortly after his release, Harris removed the monitoring device and went on the lam, according to the sheriff’s office.
Harris is the father of Nathaniel Harris and Napoleon Harris Jr., who along with four other members of a Bradenton-based gang were convicted Sept. 8 by a federal jury of murder, drug distribution, conspiracy and other charges. They each face up to life in prison.
The senior Harris is also the father of Delexsia Harris, who on Sept. 22 was found guilty of threatening witnesses in her brothers’ case, lying to law enforcement and trying to help at least one of her brothers establish an alibi. She, too, faces up to life in prison, when she is sentenced Dec. 20.
