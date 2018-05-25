Subtropical Storm Alberto: Manatee leaders to declare local state of emergency

Manatee County commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Friday to declare a local state of emergency because of subtropical storm Alberto.
Declaring an emergency allows county officials to open shelters, send out evacuation notices and coordinate special purchases, if needed.
County officials do not expect to activate the Emergency Operations Center, open shelters or require evacuations.
Sandbag distribution will run through 7 p.m. Friday and continue Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Manatee County Transit and Fleet Facility, 2411 Tallevast Road.
Jacques Pierre was grabbing sandbags for the first time Friday morning to protect his business on Ninth Street West.
"Just they're talking about bad weather, something like that," he explained. "I just need some bags to put by my business doors."
He picked up six white polypropylene sandbags, part of around 500 that Manatee County public works employees had handed out since Thursday morning.
"Honestly, we're waiting to hear what the weather report is," said Jason Hegerich, a public works employee.
As of Friday morning, tropical storm watches are in effect for the Yucatan peninsula and western coast of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center. The current track of Alberto predicts it will only rise to the level of a tropical storm and make landfall on the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama by Monday.
"From last year, you would expect to have a lot of people coming," public works employee Zach Custer said. "Usually people come when it's a definite threat. They wait until the last second."
With a rain event like Alberto, it's difficult to determine where the rain will fall.
"There's nowhere for us to go to evacuate out of the way," said Manatee County Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris.
The National Weather Service predicts anywhere between four and six inches of rain for Manatee County through Tuesday. Some parts could get more rain, while other parts could get less.
Burris advised residents to "err on the side of caution" if they're unsure if they need sandbags, but that they would know their neighborhoods best.
The storm has likely quashed any plans for a sunshine-filled Memorial Day weekend. According to the National Weather Service, winds in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will be sustained between 25 and 30 knots from Saturday afternoon through late Sunday, with gusts reaching gale force.
"This will create hazardous boating conditions for small craft operators," the NWS weather outlook read.
