Remember the tiresome task of filling sandbags? Thanks to Hurricane Irma, the process could be automated

The pre-storm ritual of waiting in a long line of cars, heaving sand from a seemingly endless pile into orange polypropylene bags, all while bracing the hot, humid summer days before an impending hurricane may soon be a thing of hurricane seasons' past.
Sandbags aren't going away, but Manatee County commissioners on Tuesday will consider approving $99,653 for the purchase of five sandbagging machines, which will automate the process instead of having citizens fill sandbags by hand.
These sandbagging machines dole out the exact amount of sand needed to fill the bag with the capability of sewing the bag shut on site, according to a website where the machine is sold.
The Manatee County Public Works Department's Field Maintenance Division is requesting these funds from reserves in the transportation trust. If funds are approved, the department hopes to have the machines running in time for the upcoming hurricane season, said county spokesman Nick Azzara.
Ahead of Hurricane Irma, it took five days for citizens to fill nearly 150,000 bags with sand. More than 100 county staff members contributed to the preparations.
With five Burcham Bagger machines, costing $11,750 each according to a county estimate, 42,000 50-pound sandbags could be filled in a 12-hour period with only five county staff per machine.
According to details in the county commission's agenda, the machines could lead to less traffic, faster distribution, "significant reduction in staff fatigue and potential injury" and the "ability to rotate staff enabling personal home and family preparedness prior to an event."
The department will also buy $9,403 in additional equipment as well as three containers at a cost of $31,500 to store the machines when not in use.
