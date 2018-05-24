County approves latest Mosaic phosphate mining request

Manatee County commissioners unanimously approved a request by phosphate mining giant Mosaic Company that would shift its mining buildout dates by 14 years.
While commissioners had voted 5-2 to rezone 3,596 acres for the Wingate East Mine back in February 2017, Mosaic was required to come back before the board to submit amendments to master mining plans.
Buildout dates for adjoining Wingate Creek Mine, where the phosphate ore is processed, and Southeast Tract, a piece of formerly mined land that now holds excess clay in settling areas, were previously set for 2023. But when the Wingate East Mine was approved, it had a buildout date of 2037.
Wingate East needs both the Wingate Creek and Southeast Tract to be operational during that extended period of time.
Like he told planning commissioners last month, who voted 5-0 to recommend the proposal, Mosaic attorney Hugh McGuire said the proposal doesn't include more land to be mined, more water to be pumped from the aquifer than already permitted or more trucking routes.
"This was envisioned in the matter that was before you in (February 2017)," McGuire said Thursday, with a team of about 15 made up of attorneys and Mosaic officials behind him.
On the public side, the fire wasn't as potent as it had been a year ago, filled with three days of public hearing. On Thursday, seven people from the public spoke out against Mosaic, who questioned how extended mining operations would affect water supply, expressed their concern on Mosaic's impacts to the environment and said how they feel they can't trust the company.
"This is a bad deal for the citizens of Manatee County," Glen Gibellina said. "This is an environmental disaster waiting to happen."
Mosaic officials noted that they have a water withdrawal permit with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, which outlines their daily limits, and described their ongoing reclamation process, which has also been pushed back to 2042 due to the new buildout dates.
On the Southeast Tract, Mosaic said that 99 percent of what is able to be reclaimed has been reclaimed, and 83 percent of land available for reclamation in Wingate Creek Mine has been reclaimed.
The approval also included two new local development agreements that would override outdated DRI, or "development of regional impact," development orders.
Commissioner Robin DiSabatino, while having voted against the February 2017 rezone with Charles Smith, said that though she asked Mosaic about the concerns brought by the public, it wasn't enough to convince her otherwise.
"I don't see any evidence to deny this," she said.
