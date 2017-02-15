Manatee commission votes to approve Mosaic’s request

Manatee County Commission on Wednesday approved Mosaic's request to expand mining operations in Manatee County.
The commission, in two 5-2 votes, approved both a rezone request and changes to the Master Mining Plan.
Voting in favor were commissioners Vanessa Baugh, Betsy Benac, Steve Jonsson, Priscilla Whisenant Trace and Carol Whitmore
Commissioners Robin DiSabatino and Charles Smith cast the dissenting votes.
Before they approved the request, commissioners removed three waivers that were initially included in the mining plan.
Commissioners directed staff to schedule a workshop on mining in Manatee County
"Sooner rather than later," Trace said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments