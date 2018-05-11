Accused of sexually suggestive conversations with student, former after-school program director tossed from campus — again

In early April, former Boys & Girls Club after-school program director Wendell Faison was fired after he was accused of having sexually suggestive conversations with a female student at Southeast High School. As a result, he was asked to leave the campus.
He returned two days later, Southeast teachers and parents say, but in a different capacity.
Faison was invited back to the school as a volunteer coach for the football program. He also was often seen during the school day hanging around the main office, near his wife, Principal Rosa Faison.
Faison has again been ordered to stay off campus. District officials also said they are investigating whether Rosa Faison had a conflict of interest when she ordered coaches to make sure their athletes and cheerleaders enroll in the after-school program operated by her husband and that depended on enrollment for funding.
Rosa Faison could not be reached for comment.
Manatee County School District officials indicated they were unaware that Wendell Faison was back on campus and when inquiries were made by the Bradenton Herald, he was once again removed, this time permanently.
"Wendell Faison has been informed that he is not allowed to serve as a volunteer coach at Southeast High School, nor is he permitted to volunteer in any capacity within any Manatee County district school," district attorney Mitchell Teitelbaum said in a prepared statement on Friday.
When asked whether it was his wife who allowed him back on campus after the Boys & Girls Club had terminated Faison, and whether the district would pursue disciplinary action, district spokesman Mike Barber said there would be no further comment at this time as the district looks further into additional allegations surfacing about Rosa Faison.
Still coaching after dismissal
Former Southeast High School coach Terrence Williams, who coached under Rashad West until his recent departure, still attends practices because his sons play football there. Williams confirmed that Wendell Faison was attending practices.
"My thoughts are that I don't see how a person can be accused of that and being fired for it, I don't understand how he can still be around these kids," Williams said.
The district is looking into other complaints regarding Rosa Faison's actions while her husband ran the after-school homework assistance program. In September, Rosa Faison sent an email to all of the athletic and cheerleading coaches demanding that they have their players apply for, and sign in daily to her husband's program.
In that email, Rosa Faison said her orders were a "directive for all athletes to participate in the homework assistance program. This is not what's happening and it will. EVERY athlete, (whether) they are on track or not, must have an application on file," while going on to threaten any student who didn't comply with not being able to participate in their chosen sport.
She went on to say that she didn't care if the student's grades were up to par or not.
Emails obtained by the Bradenton Herald show that her motives were questioned by teachers and coaches.
Teacher and tennis coach Gayle Costolo expressed concern about a potential conflict of interest of having Rosa Faison force participation in her husband's program, which relies on enrollment for funding.
"I would think the sign in has something to do with accountability and funding," Costolo wrote in a letter to the Boys & Girls Club as well as Manatee County. "My concern, as their coach, I am asking my players to do something that seems to be very unethical and fraudulent."
Boys golf and tennis coach Randy Funderburke also questioned the action in a series of emails to Jim Pauley, executive director of secondary schools. Funderburke asked if Rosa Faison's "mandate" had approval from the district.
Pauley's response indicated he was aware of Rosa Faison's orders.
"As a principal, she can enforce it since sports are extracurricular," Pauley said in his response. "This is a school based decision, not something the district would be involved in since it does fall under the principal's authority. For this area, she does not have to have approval."
However, it was not mentioned to Pauley the potential conflict of interest between Rosa Faison ensuring her husband's program had adequate numbers to ensure future funding.
Teitelbaum confirmed that mandatory study halls for sports teams headed by certified teachers is not uncommon, but said the district is looking into this particular case.
The Bradenton Herald reached out to several teachers who were fearful of going on the record. Williams said he understands that fear.
"(Rosa Faison) is very spiteful," he said. "I coached there last year with Coach West and she sabotaged him. I know firsthand she does that. He was one of the few people on campus that spoke his mind and she had personal issues with him because he had his own opinions."
Dawn Stanhope, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee, said daily attendance goals are set. She confirmed that funding agencies like Manatee County "require us to report on the number of members served and impacts achieved."
Manatee County government also is looking into the situation.
Deputy County Administrator Cheri Coryea said staff has recently begun to check into the allegations of a conflict of interest and if the school may have been padding enrollment numbers to ensure funding. A report was not ready by late Friday.
