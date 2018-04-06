This club director allegedly made "inappropriate" comments toward a female student. He is out of a job.

The Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County's Wendell Faison no longer is the director of the agency's after-school program at Southeast High School after allegations of inappropriate comments of a sexual nature toward a student surfaced.
"Boys & Girls Club of Manatee County recently terminated a staff member due to violations of no-tolerance safety-related policies," said Dawn Stanhope, president of the club. "Safety is the number one priority of our club, and we had no choice but to terminate the employee based on these violations."
Stanhope said she could not comment further on a personnel matter and Faison could not be reached for comment.
According to the Boys and Girls Club's website, Faison still was listed as director until Friday, the same day the Manatee County Sheriff's Office filed an information report on the alleged behavior, which was investigated.
The report states an 18-year-old female student who attends the after-school tutoring program under the umbrella of the Boys and Girls Club became increasingly uncomfortable in the presence of Faison.
"The student alleges that recently she feels uncomfortable in communications with the director," according to the report. "She feels the director makes sexually suggestive comments to her and stares at her in a sexual away. She gave several examples of the alleged behavior."
The report indicates no touching or coercion allegations were made, "Only the improper and inappropriate comments," but no crime was committed.
According to Manatee County School District Communications Director Mike Barber, Faison was not an employee of the school district, so, "Questions regarding Wendell Faison should be directed to the Boys and Girls Club. That is their employee in this situation."
According to the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County website, Dwight Gilmer has been named interim director.
