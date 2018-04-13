After fall of Confederate memorial, Bradenton realtor wants to see change in commission

The county's addressing of the Confederate War veterans memorial last August left a bad taste in Barbara Hemingway's mouth.
A 1920s statue outside of the Manatee County Historic Courthouse had largely gone unnoticed until a nationwide conversation of the meaning of Confederate war tributes in the public arena arrived in Bradenton. It was then suddenly thrust into the spotlight.
County commissioners had narrowly decided it should be taken down and put into storage until they could figure out where it should go (not without it breaking during the process).
On a late August morning, Hemingway, representing America First-Team Manatee, stood with others calling for the memorial's re-installation and the recall of County Administrator Ed Hunzeker and then-Commission Chairwoman Betsy Benac and Commissioner Charles Smith for what they said was their part in the fall of the memorial.
Largely for this reason, Hemingway, a realtor, announced her candidacy for the county commission District 6 At-Large seat, currently held by Commissioner Carol Whitmore.
"That was the real start of the concern of how things are handled within our county administration," she told the Bradenton Herald by phone on Friday.
Hemingway, who is challenging Whitmore in the Republican primary, was originally going to run for District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh's seat, but the Lakewood Ranch jeweler recently announced she would remain as commissioner and not run for the state House District 73 seat currently held by state Rep. Joe Gruters.
The organization Hemingway co-founded, America First-Team Manatee, supports President Donald Trump and its name echoes a philosophy and catchphrase he uses. Wanting "to see the county go in a better direction for all of its citizens," the focal points of her campaign are similar to what Trump has honed in on, including infrastructure and jobs.
"Overall, I just feel that there is a need for responsible and responsive county government," she said.
Who's running for local office as of Friday afternoon:
County Commission, District 2
▪ Charles Smith, D, incumbent
▪ Reggie Bellamy, D
▪ Demitrie Denis, R
▪ Paul Finer, R
County Commission, District 4
▪ Mark Black, R
▪ Laurie Galle, R
▪ Erika Lundquist, D
▪ Misty Servia, R
County Commission, District 6
▪ Carol Whitmore, R, incumbent
▪ Barbara Hemingway, R
▪ Melony Fletcher Howard, D
▪ Candace Luther, NPA
School Board, District 2
▪ Charles Kennedy, incumbent
▪ Alice Kaddatz
School Board, District 4
▪ Scott Hopes, incumbent
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055
