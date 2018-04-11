Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh drops out of Florida House race

Just days after the state received paperwork indicating her intent to run for the House District 73 seat, Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said she will no longer run for state office.
On Wednesday, Baugh told the Bradenton Herald that "family" was her reason why she was no longer running..
She had sent her paperwork to Tallahassee on April 2, which was received by the state elections division on Monday.
Baugh, from Lakewood Ranch, has been representing the area since she was elected in 2012. She said she would remain as commissioner until her second term ends in 2020.
She previously told the Herald that her six years of experience made her a "perfect fit" for the state House seat, which state Rep. Joe Gruters currently holds.
Gruters has indicated his intent to run for state Sen. Greg Steube's seat, who in turn is running for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives
Republican Tommy Gregory and Democrat Liv Coleman remain candidates for House District 73 seat, which represents parts of Manatee and Sarasota counties.
