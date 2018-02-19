12-year-old girl missing after she walks out of home, cops say

A 12-year-old girl was reported missing overnight from her Manatee County home.
Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Jalyssa Shannon left the home around 9 p.m. Sunday and has not yet returned. She is the sister of Janessa Shannon, who was found dead several days after she was reported missing on July 2, 2017.
Jalyssa’s mother called the sheriff’s office around 1:30 a.m. Monday, several hours after her daughter walked out of their home on 65th Avenue West.
Jalyssa is about 4-foot 11-inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and capri pants.
Nahshon Shannon, Janessa Shannon’s father, was charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in connection with her death. Hillsborough County court records show he entered a plea of not guilty to the charges on Dec. 28, 2017.
Melissa Mosley, Janessa and Jalyssa’s mother, was arrested in Manatee County on a capias for welfare fraud Monday morning, according to jail records.
Anyone with information about Jalyssa’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
