Janessa Shannon’s body was found by a hiker in Triple Creek Nature Preserve 10 days after she was reported missing.
Janessa Shannon’s body was found by a hiker in Triple Creek Nature Preserve 10 days after she was reported missing. Bay News 9
Janessa Shannon’s body was found by a hiker in Triple Creek Nature Preserve 10 days after she was reported missing. Bay News 9

Crime

July 17, 2017 2:48 PM

A teen’s body was found in the woods. Family said she had run away before

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Her body was found 10 days after she was reported missing, and now investigators are trying to find out who killed 13-year-old Janessa Shannon.

Shannon’s “badly decomposed” body was found July 12 by a hiker in a “heavily wooded area” of Triple Creek Nature Preserve, according to Bay News 9. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is treating her case as a homicide.

Shannon was reported missing July 2, and her father told officials she had run away before and was being punished for sneaking out, according to Bay News 9.

The girl’s father cooperated, but wouldn’t allow officials to search his home, according to Bay News 9.

An Amber Alert wasn’t issued because criteria for the alert weren’t met, including a suspect vehicle, Donna Lusczynski of the sheriff's office told Bay News 9.

"Our primary function now at this time is to find Janessa's killer," Lusczynski told Bay News 9. "We've been working diligently for the last several days."

No suspects have been named.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-873-8477.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Walking at night? Here’s how to stay safe

Walking at night? Here’s how to stay safe 1:08

Walking at night? Here’s how to stay safe
Taco Bell customer gets wrong order, goes on rampage 1:06

Taco Bell customer gets wrong order, goes on rampage
'Your children could have died,' police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

'Your children could have died,' police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

View More Video