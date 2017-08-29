Man found in flooded street near tipped-over wheelchair was homeless, sheriff says

More Videos 1:11 Groups want the Confederate monument back up and commissioners out Pause 0:31 Watch as a dog rescued from a house fire is reunited with owner 1:28 Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters 1:34 Neighbors react to news of mother, infant dead in apartment 0:53 Deer rescued from Sarasota country club pond 0:50 Driver got stuck in flooded East Manatee County road 1:49 New sushi and hibachi restaurant opens in Paradise Bay Plaza at 7338 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton 1:35 Cops continue the hunt for Jada Page's killer 2:21 SunCoast Blood Bank puts out call for blood and platelets 0:42 Daylight displays damage, storm's aftermath Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man, 61, found dead in Manatee County flood waters An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday to determine how a 61-year-old man died Sunday in the floodwaters in Manatee County. According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, the man was found face down in the water Sunday afternoon, prompting a death investigation. A wheelchair was found nearby. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday to determine how a 61-year-old man died Sunday in the floodwaters in Manatee County. According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, the man was found face down in the water Sunday afternoon, prompting a death investigation. A wheelchair was found nearby. Bay News 9

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday to determine how a 61-year-old man died Sunday in the floodwaters in Manatee County. According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, the man was found face down in the water Sunday afternoon, prompting a death investigation. A wheelchair was found nearby. Bay News 9