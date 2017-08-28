Man found dead face down in flooded street. His wheelchair was flipped over nearby

A 61-year-old man was found dead face down and his wheelchair was flipped in a flooded out road in a south Manatee County subdivision, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
At 8:53 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 6900 block of 44th Ct. E. in the Sara Palms subdivision after a 911 caller reported seeing the victim. The road where the man was found was under six inches of water due to heavy rains.
His wheelchair was not far from where the victim was found, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
Deputies and paramedics tried to revive the man but were unable to, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no signs of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office. His identity has not yet been released as investigators work to notify his next of kin.
It is believed the victim either had a medical episode or drowned, Bristow said, but the Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death following an autopsy.
