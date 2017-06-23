12-year-old who was accidentally shot and killed remembered as ‘happy’ boy who loved soccer, family

Abraham Luna’s first love was soccer.
Abraham’s aunt, Sandy Bigham, sobbed as she remembered her 12-year-old nephew, known to family and friends as “A.B.,” as a “happy kid” who loved his family, but whose first love was soccer.
Bigham was on her way home from out of state when she got the call that Abraham was killed after an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon. She was still trying to get home Friday afternoon to be with her family.
Bigham said Abraham’s mother — her sister — is heartbroken over the loss of her son.
“He was her baby, so it’s hard,” Bigham said, crying. “Her kids are the love of her life.”
Bigham said Abraham started soccer about five years ago and played for a Manasota Youth Soccer team. His mother was proud of him and his talent.
“He loved all his teammates like they were family too,” Bigham said.
Abraham’s family used to laugh when she saw her son kicking around water bottles saying, “This kid is going to be a soccer player,” Bigham said.
His favorite player was Lionel Messi, a forward for Barcelona FC. Bigham said Abraham’s mother got him Messi shirts for his birthday every year.
Not only did he love the sport, 12-year-old Abraham loved his family, Bigham recalled through tears. She said they have a “very tight-knit family,” and Abraham “adored his brothers and sisters.”
Bigham remembered how she was there the day Abraham was born, and how proud she was cheering on her nephew when he joined her husband in running a 5K this year. She said they trained together.
“He would never quit, he was very competitive,” Bigham said.
The Manatee County School District offered its condolences to Abraham’s family Friday.
“All I can say at this time is that Dr. Greene and the School District are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” district spokesman Mike Barber wrote in an email to the Bradenton Herald.
The Bradenton Police Department continued its investigation Friday into Abraham’s death, which police said was a fatal accidental shooting. Bradenton Police Lt. Brian Thiers said he did not have an immediate update or any new information.
Emergency responders learned about a shooting with injuries at 1:09 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of 12th Avenue West. Life-saving efforts were performed on the boy, but he was pronounced dead at Manatee Memorial Hospital an hour later.
Police said Abraham’s 13-year-old brother accidentally shot him at their home. The brother was not identified, and the investigation is ongoing.
At least three other accidental shootings have occurred in the Manatee-Sarasota area in the past year, according to Bradenton Herald archives:
▪ A Lakewood Ranch man accidentally shot himself in the leg while carrying a firearm slung across his shoulder at a gun range.
▪ In April, a 26-year-old woman driving to a range was struck by a bullet when a 19-year-old man in her car dropped a firearm in his lap, causing it to discharge.
▪ And in July of last year, 14-year-old Stephen Brumby was accidentally shot and killed by his father at High Noon Gun Range in Sarasota.
A study published by Pew Research Center on Thursday found that about a third of gun owners with children who were interviewed about their habits and beliefs said they have at least one gun in their house that is easily accessible and loaded.
Details about how the gun was accessed in Thursday’s shooting are unknown.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or email crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.
Comments