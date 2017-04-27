City, county look to extend medical marijuana moratoriums

Manatee Uncertainty in Tallahassee is prompting local officials to extend medical marijuana moratoriums.
The city of Bradenton enacted a six-month moratorium on medical marijuana dispensaries in December and it expires June 1. City attorney Bill Lisch said the whole idea of the moratorium was to give the Florida Legislature time to develop regulations for the dispensing of medical cannabis products.
“Unfortunately, the Legislature hasn’t done anything and our moratorium is about to expire,” said Lisch, who suggested the city council extend the moratorium for an additional six months.
The council voted Wednesday to set a May 10 public hearing on whether to extend the moratorium. Planning and Community Development Director Catherine Hartley said the moratorium was to give the city a chance to go over its own zoning regulations, “but we don’t know what the Legislature will do, if anything, about setting certain requirements of its own.”
Manatee County also looks to extend its 180-day moratorium on medical marijuana dispensing facilities in unincorporated Manatee County. During next Thursday’s Land Use meeting, commissioners will consider a 90-day extension.
“The current temporary moratorium will expire on June 18, 2017,” agenda materials state. “Currently, there is state legislation pending which may impact the proposed ordinances to regulate medical marijuana dispensary organizations and medical marijuana treatment centers.”
Thursday’s action by the commission will only be for the advertising of a public hearing to extend the moratorium until Sept. 16. Two public hearings will be required before the county can extend the moratorium by 90 days.
Since medical marijuana is a land use not currently addressed in Manatee County codes, the temporary moratorium gives the opportunity for the county to review all the laws, a county planner said in December when commissioners first enacted the moratorium.
In the meantime, one medical marijuana dispensary still plans to open in the 1100 block of 14th Street West after submitting all of the necessary permits prior to the city enacting a moratorium. Tallahassee-based Trulieve was already supposed to have the building at 1103 14th St. W. under construction.
Company representatives said in January construction was only weeks away. A construction dumpster is on site, but there has been little other activity. A Trulieve spokesperson did not return a call for comment Thursday to see if they were still on track to open later this year.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014 Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments