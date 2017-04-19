Date set for Manatee County charter government workshop

A date has been set for Manatee County Commission’s work session on charter government.
From 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, commissioners will have a work session on charter governments at the in the Longboat Key room at the Bradenton Area Covention Center, One Haben Blvd., Palmetto.
Pushed by a citizens campaign to force the county to adopt a charter government, the commission earlier this month unanimously approved having the work session.
Last month, the League of Women Voters of Manatee County had a luncheon titled, “Is Manatee Ready for Charter Government?” By the end of the luncheon, a petition drive was underway for Manatee County to become a charter government.
Charters, according to the Florida Association of Counties, are formal written documents — similar to the federal or state constitutions — that confer powers, duties or privileges on the county. Constitutional experts say charters allow for greater self-government free of state oversight, and give the county electorate greater control over regional affairs, according to the FAC.
It will take having 15 percent of registered Manatee County voters, or about 35,000 people, sign the petition to have the charter government measure move forward. The county commission can also elect to start the initiative.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
