Want to weigh in on charter government in Manatee County? Petition boxes going into all county libraries

4:51 Parents of Manatee County 20-year-old killed in drunken driving crash aim to change laws Pause

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered

0:58 Family remembers son killed at 'dangerous intersection'

0:54 'I lost my heart': Father of Palmetto High student who was killed by car speaks about the 15-year-old

1:56 Congressman Vern Buchanan speaks about his town hall meeting in Sarasota

1:57 Emotions flare as Buchanan talks health care, Trump at town hall

0:38 Restaurant fire in Palmetto

1:29 Manatee Pride, on its 4th year, expects to be bigger and better