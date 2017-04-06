Manatee commission to have a work session on charter governments

Pushed by a citizens campaign to force the county to adopt a charter government, the Manatee County Commission agreed to hold a future work session on the idea.
After two failed motions by Commissioner Robin DiSabatino to form an exploratory committee on charter governments and to return the charter government petitions to county libraries, commissioners unanimously approved having the work session.
“I don’t support their position right now, but I support the freedom of dialogue,” Commissioner Charles Smith said. “I believe the people have a right to express themselves.”
A petition drive is currently underway as residents have started the latest effort for Manatee County to become a charter government.
Charters, according to the Florida Association of Counties, are formal written documents — similar to the federal or state constitutions — that confer powers, duties or privileges on the county. Constitutional experts say charters allow for greater self-government free of state oversight, and give the county electorate greater control over regional affairs, according to the FAC.
It will take having 15 percent of registered Manatee County voters, or about 35,000 people, sign the petition to have the charter government measure move forward. The county commission can also elect to start the initiative.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments