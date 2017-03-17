Missing Palmetto woman’s car found in Kentucky. She is still missing.

The car belonging to a 47-year-old Palmetto woman, who has not been seen since Tuesday, was found abandoned in Ashland, Kentucky, late Thursday evening, according to the Palmetto Police Department.
Tricia Freeman was reported missing Wednesday evening when her family called police to her home. Outside her home, family told police officers they had been unable to contact Freeman, which was very unlike her. Freeman’s dogs had also been left inside the home, the family reported, which was also out of the norm.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the woman’s disappearance after learning that her car was found abandoned at a park in Ashland, Kentucky, according to a news release Friday afternoon. Palmetto detectives are working with law enforcement in Kentucky.
Freeman was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday by a friend, who told police the woman appeared to be OK. She did not show up for her shift Monday night at the IHOP in Sarasota where she works, however.
Anyone who may have seen Tricia Freemen can call the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments