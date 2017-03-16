Palmetto police are looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since Tuesday

Police are searching for a Palmetto woman who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.
Palmetto police responded to a home after receiving a report of a missing person Wednesday night.
Family members told officers they have not been able to contact Tricia Freeman, 47, and she left the home in the 1900 block of 11th Street in Palmetto with her dogs inside, which is unusual.
Freeman was last seen by a friend at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. The friend told officers Freeman “seemed to be OK.”
Police said Freeman didn’t show up for work at a restaurant in Sarasota on Monday night.
Freeman’s car, a green 2016 Chevrolet sedan with Florida license plate GVHH45, is also missing from her Palmetto home.
Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler said there is no direct evidence of foul play.
Anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587.
