Manatee County’s north county pool finally has a home

Lincoln Park will be home to Manatee County’s first pool north of the Manatee River.
“This pool location is victory,” Commissioner Charles Smith said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the commission approved the park, which is located at 501 17th St. E., Palmetto, as the location for the next community aquatic facility.
“We think that Lincoln Park is a site that most importantly honors the legacy of Lincoln High School and now Lincoln Middle,” said Charlie Hunsicker, the county’s parks and natural resources director. “It is a central location that serves most of the community of Palmetto.”
With the commission’s approval, county staff will now work with Palmetto to “develop the design, construction and funding of a community aquatic facility,” according to agenda materials. Hunsicker said the county is proposing the county pay two-thirds of the cost with Palmetto paying the remainder.
“There are, of course, many details to work out,” Hunsicker said.
A multi-pool concept is proposed at Lincoln Park to “include a support pool having zero depth (beach) entry and an expanded splash area with the main pool having a 6 to 8 lane competitive component,” according to agenda materials.
Several Manatee County residents spoke in support of the pool during Tuesday’s meeting.
“We do believe that this will make a tremendous impact to the total community,” said Lawrence Livingston, a longtime Washington Park resident.
This pool will help restore dreams, Manatee County resident Katherine Edwards said.
“This pool is going to be a wonderful achievement for Manatee County and for north county,” Edwards said.
Key design elements of proposed pool
- Two pool facilities including a main pool and a support pool facility
- State-of-the-art filtration and sanitation systems
- Shaded pool decking
- Locker/restroom facility
- Lifeguard/first aid offices
- Expansion of the existing splash pad area with larger deck space, shade structure and additional water features
- Expanded parking availability
Source: Manatee County government
