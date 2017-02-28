Lincoln Park eyed as location for new pool

Manatee County is considering Lincoln Park in Palmetto for a new aquatics center.
The proposal is expected to cost $4 million, up from earlier estimates of $3 million. The county wants Palmetto make up the difference.
Charlie Hunsicker, director of the county’s Parks and Natural Resources Department, presented his proposal to the city commission Monday night. Hunsicker noted the county commission had not yet heard the proposal and any agreements would depend on commissioners’ input during their March 7 meeting.
The potential site of the first county pool north of the Manatee River has been a hot topic with the county initially eying Buffalo Creek Park in Parrish. Palmetto officials pushed back, asking the county to build it closer to the city in December and the last consideration of the site was Blackstone Park.
Hunsicker said new plans include an Olympic size swimming pool adequate for the Palmetto High School swim team to use, but also an adjacent “support pool” that can be used for swim lessons, physical therapy and general use. The county is proposing to construct shading over the pool decking, a locker room and an office for lifeguards, as well as an expansion of the existing splash pad.
Hunsicker said he understands the city’s budget constraints, but the city could work with the county in paying back the $1 million over a lengthy period of time using a portion of the city’s anticipated revenue from the half-cent sales tax hike. Hunsicker reiterated the county board would have to approve any financial agreements, “but I can’t see why they would object.”
The city is expected to receive about $900,000 annually of new revenue from the tax.
“This will be an expensive proposition, but I can promise you this,” Hunsicker said. “We will be taking recommendations from the U.S. Swimming Association to give us the best design.”
Hunsicker said if he were to “go out on a limb,” the new aquatics center could open by late 2019 to early 2020. While city officials expressed excitement over the concept, news of spending $1 million came with less enthusiasm.
Vice Mayor Brian Williams noted that the county park is on city land and he would be willing to give the county the land in exchange, “but I won’t give you $1 million.”
Commissioner Harold Smith disagreed.
“We’ve wanted a pool in Palmetto forever,” he said. “Let’s not blow it because we won’t get one. It’s a good location and a lot is going to be done there.”
If the proposal moves forward, the project would include relocating the basketball courts to a smaller county park to the west. Hunsicker said the county would also flip the bill to install artificial turf on the park’s football field that could provide multiple uses. The county is also looking to use the location to hook into the city’s trails system.
Despite a vote not being on the agenda, the commission moved forward a unanimous approval of the conceptual plan, but would not commit to $1 million in the motion. Instead, the commission left the door open to the possibility of becoming a financial partner, but wanted further negotiations with the county.
“Remember, our goal, as it is yours, is to get started on construction as soon as possible,” Hunsicker said.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments