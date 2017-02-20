If you’ve been convicted of animal abuse, it may become more difficult to get your hands on another animal

1:12 Water taxi service could be coming to Anna Maria Island Pause

0:53 Anna Maria Island beach therapy

0:36 Manatee Animal Services Advisory Board to look into animal abuser registry ordinance

0:51 Traffic backed up on Green Bridge into Bradenton

1:19 Phishing scam yields hackers 7,700 school employee W2's

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

2:59 How it works: red tide testing

3:32 Now that Triangle Ranch is a conservation easement, its new owner is looking for ideas

2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do?