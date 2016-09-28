Proposed law would ban abusers from owning animals

Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore will ask the Animal Services Advisory Board to consider an animal abuser registry ordinance during Wednesday’s meeting.
While not on the advisory board’s agenda for the 5:45 p.m. meeting at the Palmetto shelter, 305 25th St. W., Whitmore said Wednesday afternoon she plans to bring up the matter during public comment.
This comes after Whitmore raised the issue during commissioner comments at Tuesday’s meeting where she asked her fellow commissioners to consider such an ordinance. Hillsborough County passed an ordinance earlier this month.
“I just needed the green light,” Whitmore said Wednesday.
The ordinance could prohibit animal shelters, rescues and others from “transferring animal ownership to convicted abusers,” Whitmore said at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
“Manatee County is the No. 1 in the state for convicting animal abusers,” she said. “We are one of the very few that have departments that actually do that. It would need to go to Animal Services Advisory Board to get their blessing before it comes before us.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, other commissioners expressed the desire to let the advisory board explore the issue and waiting until after the November election when there will be new commissioners elected.
“That’s their job to look into items to bring forth,” Commission Chairwoman Vanessa Baugh said of the advisory board. “It’s a huge decision and I really think we should wait until we get a new board. I think they should be part of this discussion. ...We are kind of jumping ahead a little bit. I think this is something that should be looked at in the future.”
On the surface, the registry sounds like an excellent idea, Commissioner John Chappie said.
“I think good idea to get it started now,” he said. “I am hopeful that it will be a very good way to go.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
