‘Tragedy’ at Circus Sarasota: 5 injured after fall during rehearsal

A high wire act took a tragic turn Wednesday after several Circus Sarasota performers fell and were injured during a rehearsal.
Five performers fell from the high wire and were injured while practicing an eight-person pyramid for the circus, which is scheduled to open Friday.
Chief Micheal Regnier, of Sarasota County Emergency Services, called the incident a “tragedy.”
All those injured from the 20 to 25 foot fall were taken to local hospitals, Regnier said. Four people were trauma alerts. One additional injured person was taken to the hospital, but not as a trauma. There were no fatalities. Circus officals hope they will be back on their feet in a few months.
“Accidents do happen, as we know,” Pedro Reis, founder and CEO of The Circus Arts Conservatory, said. “Circus artists, sometimes we compare ourselves to NASCAR drivers, Formula One drivers, we push the limit.”
Nik Wallenda, who was part of the act at Circus Sarasota, was not one of the injured performers, officials confirmed Wednesday. Wallenda was on the high wire at the time of the incident but did not fall. He was expected to be an anchor in the pyramid, according to Reis.
Reis said it was not the first time the group has attempted the act and it was performed “flawlessly” in rehearsal Tuesday.
“I will tell you that the show must go on. This is not the first accident, obviously. Accidents happen,” Reis said.
Reis could not say exactly what happened, but said performers basically lost their balance. The rigging, he emphasized, did not collapse.
The eight-person trick would be a record-setting one at that height if completed, according to Reis. It was being practiced as the final act of the show.
Reis said they will go to “plan B” and come up with a new ending, but said the show will go on.
“I’m sure they’ll be back on their feet in a few months,” Reis said. “Our hearts to go out to everybody and to Nik.”
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments