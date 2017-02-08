‘Tragedy’ at Circus Sarasota: 5 injured after fall during rehearsal

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder Pause

1:32 Hundreds enjoy food, music, drinks at Grilled Cheese Fest in Palmetto

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

0:49 Aerial view of Circus Sarasota

1:05 Sarasota police attempt to identify armed robbery suspect

2:22 Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks speaks in Bradenton

1:59 Surveillance video captures accused deputy withdrawing cash from elderly woman's account

2:09 NASA facility damaged by tornado in New Orleans

2:46 Making peppermint candy