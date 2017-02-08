5 injured in high-wire accident at Circus Sarasota

Five people were injured when they fell from a high wire during a rehearsal at Circus Sarasota, according to rescue and circus officials.
A Sarasota County Fire Department official said four of the injured were classified as “trauma alerts.” There were eight people on the wire, including famed performer Nik Wallenda, about 25 feet above the ground.
Wallenda was not injured, according to officials.
Circus co-founder Pedro Reis said it appeared that the some of the performers lost their balance while practicing a pyramid routine. The rigging did not collapse, Reis said.
“The show will go on,” Reis said.
The circus was scheduled to open Friday under a tent near the Mall at University Town Center.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
