Local

February 8, 2017 10:55 AM

Palma Sola South no-swim advisory lifted

By Richard Dymond

rdymond@bradenton.com

MANATEE

A “No Swim Advisory” has been lifted for the Palma Sola Beach South in Manatee County.

Bacteria counts have dropped to acceptable levels at the location, which is approximately 1,000 feet west of 81st Street West on the south side of the causeway, the Florida Department of Health in Manatee announced Wednesday.

The area was posted for no swimming late last month after high levels of a bacteria called enterococci were found.

It was the first “No Swim Advisory” in two years since a sewer main leak into the bay ramped up the same bacteria.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks speaks in Bradenton

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos