Palma Sola Beach South hit with ‘no swim’ advisory

1:16 "He's going to hear from us." Trump protestors gather in Sarasota Pause

1:45 State legislators talk upcoming session at Pancakes & Politics

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case

0:11 Bradenton contestant appears on "The Price is Right"

1:18 Protesters, employees line up ahead of Mosaic meeting

2:53 Singers warm up for national anthem auditions

4:57 Fan favorite Pirates national anthem auditions

1:58 Anthem Tryouts at McKechnie Field 2011

2:22 Mosaic makes its case for more phosphate mining in Manatee