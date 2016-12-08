Movie theater could be coming soon to north of Manatee River

A 11-screen movie theater is on track to begin showing movies in Ellenton as soon as 2018.
Ellenton Theatre, which would be built on roughly 7 acres near the Ellenton Premium Outlets, received the first stamp of approval Thursday from the Manatee County Planning Commission. The proposal will go before the county commission for final approval Jan. 5.
“This area is developed with a variety of retail, restaurants,” said Darenda Marvin, who represents the property owner. “There are even several hotels in this area.”
With the closest movie theaters for residents living north of the Manatee River currently more than 10 miles away from the outlet mall, the Ellenton Theatre, which will have reclining chairs as well as food and a bar, will give residents living in north county a new entertainment option, showing both first-run and independent movies.
“This is not Regal or AMC,” Marvin said, adding that the owner has more than 80 screens in three different states.
OM Cinemas, in coordination with property owner IMG Enterprises Inc., plans to build 22,800 square-feet of associated commercial uses in addition to 34,000 square-foot movie theater on the property, which is located at the northwest corner of 60th Avenue East and Factory Shops Boulevard in Ellenton.
With current traffic issues in the area, some residents expressed concern with more development during Thursday’s meeting.
The intersection of U.S. 301 and 60th Avenue East has already become a challenge and the new construction will bring new visitors to the area, said resident Mikki Segraves.
“That is a major concern,” he said.
Andy Branco, another resident, shared similar concerns, saying that they are trying to put 50 pounds of sand in a 20-pound bag.
“We are not against movie theaters,” he said. “The problem is the infrastructure in the area can’t handle the volume of traffic.”
County staff said they look for opportunities to make improvements along 60th Avenue East and some funds from the half-cent sales tax are expected to go toward an improvement along the road.
“60th Avenue has been a very busy area for quite some time,” said Clarke Davis, the county’s transportation planning manager. “These are not currently programmed yet but they should be coming up.”
The theater’s development team is currently in conversation with the outlet mall about an entrance through the mall, according to Caleb Grimes, an attorney representing the property owner.
“We think it makes sense,” he said. “They have to decide that it is good with them as well.”
Also on Thursday, the planning commission:
- Recommended for approval a straight rezone from suburban agriculture to heavy manufacturing for a 12.71-acre property located on the east side of Bayshore Road, north of 77th Avenue East and south of Interstate 275 in Palmetto.
- Reappointed Bill Conerly as chairman of the planning commission.
- Recommended transmittal of both a county-initiated text amendment for educational facilities and for large projects to the state.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
