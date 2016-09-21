Plans submitted for movie theater near Ellenton Premium Outlets

The owner of Parkway 8 Cinema hopes to provide shoppers at Ellenton Premium Outlets and Manatee County residents north of the Manatee River with a new entertainment option.
OM Cinemas, in coordination with property owner IMG Enterprises Inc., submitted an application for plans to build a 34,000 square-foot movie theater with 9,500 square feet of retail space. The plans also include two less than half-acre parcels for future development and room for 272 parking spaces. OM Cinemas owns Parkway 8 Cinema in north Sarasota, 6300 N. Lockwood Ridge Road.
The plans for the project must be approved by the Manatee County Commissioners and the Planning Commission in order for it to move forward.
The project would occupy roughly 7 acres of a 35-acre parcel northeast of Ellenton Premium Outlets, 5461 Factory Shops Boulevard. The 35 acres are owned by IMG Enterprises Inc., whose principal address is in Groveland, according to Florida corporate records.
Regal Cinemas Oakmont 8, located 12 miles from the outlet mall, and Royal Palm 20, 11 miles away, are the closest options for residents living north of the Manatee River.
Another option, the DeSoto 6 Colonial Cinemas located in DeSoto Square mall, closed in March because of a rat problem and has yet to reopen.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
