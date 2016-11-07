Police ID body of man found at Wal-Mart

The Bradenton Police Department has identified the body of a man found inside a car in front of Wal-Mart.
According to Bradenton Police Lt. James Racky, the man found was Christopher Genola, 58. Racky said Genola was homeless.
Police were called on Oct. 28 to the parking lot of Wal-Mart at 5315 Cortez Road W., after Genola’s body was spotted inside a white Dodge Durango.
“It doesn’t appear to be suspicious,” Capt. William Fowler said at the time, adding that the man appeared to have been dead for at least two days before he was found.
Investigators wore masks as they tried to process the evidence at the scene, but the overwhelming odor could be smelled from about 50 feet away. Tarps were hung in an attempt to shield the body from shoppers and passersby, some of whom attempted to take photos of Genola’s body.
Jessica De Leon contributed to this report.
Amaris Castillo: 941-745-7051, @AmarisCastillo
Comments