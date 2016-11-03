Sheriff, judges oppose plan to turn Old Jail into housing

A proposal to turn Manatee County’s Old Jail building adjacent to the courthouse into housing has drawn opposition from several community leaders, including Manatee County Sheriff Brad Steube.
In a letter dated Nov. 2 to County Administrator Ed Hunzeker, Steube along with Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller Angel Colonneso and Charles E. Williams, chief judge for the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, detail their security concerns. The concerns range from the need for an increased law enforcement presence to rooftop access to a secured detention area.
“The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Manatee County Clerk of the Circuit Court do not support the proposed condominium building project at the Manatee County Judicial Center based on the reasons stated in this letter,” the letter reads.
In the letter, which is also signed by 11 other Manatee County judges in opposition due to the safety and security concerns, Steube and the others detail 10 specific concerns, which “are well founded on vulnerability assessments that have been conducted on a number of government structures in our county.
“In a time where the public demands a safe environment to conduct their business related to the function of the courts, the liability that this project exposes us all to is undeniable,” the letter reads.
The Department of Homeland Security’s National Infrastructure Protection Plan is also attached to the letter.
In September, The Croghan Company, doing business as Connect Bradenton, submitted the sole proposal to Manatee County to transform the more than 80,000-square-foot Old Jail building, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., from its current condemned state into workforce housing. The county’s evaluation committee found the sole proposal to be responsive.
Another evaluation committee had been scheduled for Friday but was canceled Wednesday, according to Nick Azzara, the county’s spokesman.
“There was still some information gathering to be done that was not ready for the Friday meeting,” he said, adding that it was the intent to schedule another one in the future.
