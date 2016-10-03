Old Jail building housing proposal gets first OK

Sunday afternoon at Robinson Preserve

Saturday morning on Anna Maria Island

Red tide dumps scores of dead fish onto Anna Maria Island

Manatee commission District 7 candidates face off in debate

High schoolers disagree over Confederate flag

High school students from Manatee County on Black Lives Matter protest

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein responds to Mosaic sinkhole

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein stops in Sarasota

Bradenton splash pad to reopen

0:47