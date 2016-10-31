Manatee teachers reject tentative contract

Manatee County School District teachers have rejected a tentative agreement, which was negotiated between the district and their union.
While paraprofessionals ratified their tentative agreement, the teachers rejected theirs, which included an increase in the health insurance premiums for those with spouses or family plans. Both contract agreements included pay raises for teachers, paraprofessionals and other support employees.
For some teachers, the health insurance premium increase would have more than wiped out the salary increase.
Pat Barber, head of the Manatee Education Association, said they notified Superintendent Diana Greene and other district leaders that “the teachers failed to ratify and the paras ratified.” According to Barber, they are not required to disclose what the final votes were.
The paraprofessionals’ agreement will go before the school board for final approval and the salary raises will be retroactive to July 1, according to Barber, who didn’t know Monday when the matter would go before the board.
In regard to the teacher agreement, the union will “regroup internally” before resuming bargaining, Barber said.
“We are required by law to return to the bargaining table,” she said. “It will be fairly quickly.”
When asked whether she was confident an agreement could be ratified in the future, Barber said “we will work toward that end.”
“I am not sure what the outcome will be because we haven’t been back to the table yet,” she said.
On Monday, Greene was meeting with some of the other district leaders, according to Mike Barber, district spokesman.
“I’m sure we will have a comment later in the day,” he said.
