Health insurance premiums to rise for some school employees

Alane Enderle canceled her dental and vision insurance, decreased her retirement contributions and increased her tutoring hours this month to make sure she brings home as much money working as a reading coach this year as she did last year.
Trevor Johnson is concerned about paying for his oldest son’s car insurance once he gets his license. Two of this three children also play soccer, about an $800 expense. He’s worried he won’t be able to make ends meet.
Steve Metallo looked at removing his wife from his insurance, instead having her covered through a plan on the federal government’s marketplace.
Teachers and employees in the Manatee County School District are scrambling after a major increase in the health insurance premiums for those with spouses or family plans was slipped into the tentative agreements negotiated between the district and the unions.
“It was buried on page 21 (of the tentative agreement). You had to really go through it,” said Johnson, a physical education teacher at Blackburn Elementary School. “You really had to be paying attention to know what’s going on.”
A week ago, Manatee County School District officials and its two unions announced a tentative contract agreement, including raises for teachers, paraprofessionals and other support employees.
Last week, when teachers got copies of the tentative agreement to review, many were shocked at the rate the health insurance premiums will be increasing. In some cases, the premium increase will more than wipe out the salary increase.
“We’re going backward, we’re not moving forward,” said Enderle, a 47-year-old who covers herself and her husband through the district’s insurance.
For employees who elect to cover their spouses or their families through the district’s insurance, the monthly premium increase will fall somewhere between $185 and $296 a month.
“What was buried in there was a Trojan horse pay cut,” said Metallo, a 52-year-old social studies teacher at Manatee High School. “In essence, many of us are voting to take a pay cut.”
Metallo elects the district’s silver-level family plan. His premium will be $700 a month if the current tentative agreement passes, a $284 a month increase from last year.
That’s the same for fellow social studies teacher Bryan Kincannon, a 43-year-old teacher at the school. Kincannon’s wife, who is also a teacher, and his son are covered under the family plan.
Only those of us who are married and have spouses are being punished for this. Don Falls, Manatee High School teacher
While acknowledging that avoiding a premium increase may have been impossible, Kincannon felt teachers across the district were being deceived, as the information about the increase wasn’t included in any type of summary sheet or when it was first announced the district and the union had reached an agreement.
“I guess it is what it is is, but no one said anything to anybody,” he said. “It’s a shame. The point is you need to let people know.”
Premium changes
Members who are covered as individuals or have a child on the plan will not see a change in their premiums, contributing between $32 a month and $368 a month, depending on their plan.
Those who are covered with children on the plan will see a decrease, somewhere between $90 and $158, depending on which plan they select. Those with children will contribute between $160 and $368 a month, depending on their plan.
The premium changes most directly affect employees who have spouses on their plans. Employees contribute between $388 and $822 a month for spouse or family plans, with the increase ranging from $185 a month to $296 a month.
The school board contributes money to subsidize the cost of the premiums. The board contributes between $493 and $1,061 per employee a month for the different plans offered.
The district and the union did not immediately have information available on how many district employees select plans that cover their spouses or their families as opposed to how many are covered as individuals or with children.
The tentative agreement, which union members will be asked to ratify during voting Oct. 24-29, isn’t finalized until both the union ratifies it and the school board approves it. If approved, salary raises are retroactive to July 1, the start of the fiscal year. The new premium rates would start in January 2017 and the premiums are paid a month ahead.
This is the fourth year in a row the district has been able to give teachers a raise, although union officials say the raises haven’t covered the pay cuts teachers agreed to during the worst of the recession. For at least the past two years, the district has been able to put enough money toward the health insurance fund to cover the entire cost of the increased premiums and give raises.
Union head Pat Barber said she thought the tentative agreement given to the teachers was the best that could be negotiated this year with the district.
“The job of the union is to negotiate the very best package of salaries, benefits and working conditions that we can and that is what happened at the table,” she said, adding those on the district side of the bargaining table had initially advocated for higher premiums and a lower salary increase.
‘Just unfair’
Although Barber said the agreement brought to the teachers was the best agreement that could have been made, teachers still weren’t happy with it. As a union member since he began working, Don Falls, another Manatee High social studies teacher, said the union is supposed to avoid such drastic increases.
“I support the principles which the union stands by, which makes this more upsetting to me that the union signed off on such a monstrous increase in insurance,” he said.
Falls is another example of an employee on the silver family plan. The other night, Falls began playing around with the marketplace to see if he could find a plan that would work for his family outside the district ‘insurance and he called those plans “catastrophic.”
“If indeed they need to raise health insurance costs then they need to raise them across the board. Only those of us who are married and have spouses are being punished for this. I just think the whole thing is just unfair,” he said.
Johnson, the PE teacher at Blackburn, agreed. Those with families likely spend more money than those without families and the tentative agreement targets those families more, he said.
“Morale for teachers is already not very good. That’s just another thing to further weaken the morale,” he said. Johnson, is not a union member, said he plans to vote no on the agreement ratification.
Enderle, the Prine reading coach, said she was expecting an increase but not one as large as what this year’s is. As with any job, year-to-year, Enderle expects pay to go up, or at least stay the same.
“An increase would have been OK but not to the degree they are taking it to,” she said.
Enderle hasn’t been a union member for the past two years or so, because she hasn’t seen the benefit. She’ll be voting no on the ratification question.
Raising the rates
Health insurance premiums won’t go up for those on employee only plans or for those on employee and children plans. But rates will rise for those who have plans with spouses or with family plans. Below is a table laying out the monthly premium changes for those employees.
Plan type
Bronze
Silver
Gold
Employee only
$0 increase
$0 increase
$0 increase
Employee plus child
$0 increase
$0 increase
$0 increase
Employee plus children
$90 decrease
$126 decrease
$158 decrease
Employee plus spouse
$228 increase
$185 increase
$189 increase
Employee plus family
$265 increase
$284 increase
$296 increase
