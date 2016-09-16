Obama declares Prescription Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week

President Barack Obama signed a proclamation Friday declaring Sept.18 through Sept. 24 as Prescription Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week, calling on all Americans to observe the week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities that raise awareness of the epidemic.
“During Prescription Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week, we pause to remember all those we have lost to opioid use disorder, we stand with the courageous individuals in recovery, and we recognize the importance of raising awareness of this epidemic,” the proclamation reads. “Opioid use disorder, or addiction to prescription opioids or heroin, is a disease that touches too many of our communities — big and small, urban and rural — and devastates families, all while straining the capacity of law enforcement and the health care system.”
Each year, more Americans die from drug overdoses than in traffic accidents, and more than three out of five of these deaths involved an opioid, according to the proclamation.
Proclamation for Prescription Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates opioids (including prescription opioid pain relievers and heroin) killed more than 28,000 people in 2014, more than any year on record. At least half of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid.
Obama said in his proclamation that the federal government is bolstering efforts to expand treatment and opioid abuse prevention activities and is also working alongside law enforcement to help get more people into treatment instead of jail.
“My administration is steadfast in its commitment to reduce overdose deaths and get more Americans the help they need. That is why I continue to call on the Congress to provide $1.1 billion to expand access to treatment services for opioid use disorder,” the presidential proclamation states. “These new investments would build on the steps we have already taken to expand overdose prevention strategies, and increase access to naloxone — the overdose reversal drug that first responders and community members are using to save lives.”
I think the awareness is definitely out there. It’s all over the country. Obviously, everyone knows that there’s a serious problem and we’ll keep fighting it.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow
Overdose fatalities continue to ravage Manatee County. In a recent interview with the Herald, Twelfth Judicial District Medical Examiner Dr. Russell Vega said his office is working with local funeral homes to process overdose deaths as quickly as possible. In 2014, his office performed 314 autopsies in Manatee County, which jumped to 397 in 2015.
“I think the awareness is definitely out there. It’s all over the country,” said Manatee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dave Bristow, adding that the agency has gotten the word out on the issue every chance it gets. “Obviously, everyone knows that there’s a serious problem and we’ll keep fighting it.”
