Funeral homes deal with the tragic aftermath from overdose deaths

1:28 Bradenton resident talks about his road to recovery Pause

2:25 Operation PAR program talks about heroin epidemic in Manatee County among baby boomers

1:45 CVS begins selling naloxone to patients July 1 without an individual prescription

1:06 Efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

3:27 Raleigh mother mourns her son's overdose death after doctors gave him 145 opioid pills

1:55 FBI, DEA produce documentary warning teens about heroin

2:10 Obama announces​ ​plans​ ​to fight opioid,​ ​heroin epidemic

1:46 Bradenton family says loss of Bobby Lee to heroin overdose has devastated them

1:22 Manatee officials say law enforcement efforts led to decrease in overdose deaths

1:29 Manatee officials say heroin, fentanyl overdose deaths are decreasing

1:16 Manatee County first responders speak with a man who overdosed on heroin