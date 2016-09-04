Real estate transactions: Sept. 5, 2016

$715,000 Solomon Edwin W to Asato Dana R, Asato Kevin K, Lot 12 Blk 4 Waterlefe Golf and River Club, Aug. 19.
$654,180 Weber Arlie M to Mercurio Cindy, Mercurio Frederick P, Lot 80 San Remo Shores, Aug. 19.
$485,000 1081605 Ontario Limited to Miller Kenneth Wayne, Miller Sherri Layne, Rosedale 10, Aug. 18.
$478,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Haddad Marsha Lynnette, Haddad Richard William, Lot 205 Heritage Harbour, Aug. 19.
$475,000 Rickborn Chris W, Welt Kenneth A to Qin Ying, Academy Resort Lodge Unit 101, Aug. 19.
$467,800 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Zawacki Barbara J, Zawacki Dennis R, Lot 213 Greyhawk Landing West, Aug. 19.
$460,000 Stokes Kathryne B, Stokes Sherwood Lindon to Bonato Donald J, Meller Bonato Lris D, Lot 4 Ascot, Aug. 19.
$433,370 WCI Communities LLC to Hover Jacqueline, Hover Joshua D, Lot 3 Blk N Tidewater Preserve, Aug. 18.
$422,705 WCI Communities LLC to Mcgrath Patrick, Stark Christine, Lot 213 Rosedale Addition, Aug. 19.
$415,000 Barsoumian John K, John K Barsoumian Trust, Walsh Vincent E to 2615 Valla LLC, Pt 3-35-18, Aug. 18.
$415,000 Morrow Daniel J, Morrow Theresa K to Mercer John, Mercer Teresa, Lot 241 Preserve at Panther Ridge, Aug. 19.
$404,000 Weymouth Linda to Reed Jeffrey B, Reed Sonja, Lot 58 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour, Aug. 19.
$403,729 Lennar Homes LLC to Heckman Davene Deborah, Lot 392 Heritage Harbour, Aug. 18.
$403,000 Guarrera Beverly B, Guarrera Stephen V, Guarrera Trust to Gibbs Meredith E, Lot I 19 Rosedale 9, Aug. 19.
$395,000 7525 Commerce LLC to North Florida Government Properties LLC, University Park of Commerce, Aug. 19.
$380,000 McDevitt Merry C, McDevitt Robert A to Utz Maureen, Utz Michael, Lot 128 Palma Sola Trace, Aug. 19.
$360,300 Homes By Towne of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Lowry Mark A, Lowry Sarah D, Lot 324 Greyhawk Landing West, Aug. 19.
$350,000 SRQ LLC to Brennan John, Brennan Maryellen, Lot 27 Fiddlers Creek, Aug. 19.
$349,000 E Lamar Seals Jr Revocable Family Trust, Seals E Lamar Jr to 1700 Ben LLC, Lot 23 Notting Hill, Aug. 19.
$340,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Barsoumian John K Trust, John K Barsoumian Trust, Walsh Vincent E, Lot 315 Heritage Harbour, Aug. 18.
$336,967 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Sturges Keith, Saracina II at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 102, Aug. 18.
$335,400 Meritage Homes of Florida Inc to Patel Pritesh A, Patel Sonali P, Lot 35 Raven Crest, Aug. 18.
$335,360 Pulte Home Corporation to Keene Kiplyne, Keene Robert L, Lot 737 Harrison Ranch, Aug. 18.
$329,990 DR Horton Inc to Snipes Michael R, Snipes Tamara K, Lot 96 Del Tierra, Aug. 19.
$325,000 Jon and Barbara Lindwall Joint Revocable Trust, Lindwall Barbara B, Lindwall Barbara Revocable Trust, Lindwall Jon R, Lindwall Jon Revocable Trust to Zehnder Nadia, Westbay Point and Moorings II Unit 164, Aug. 19.
$319,900 Funk Charles M, Funk Susan S to Hp Florida I LLC, Lot 31 Summerfield Village Cypress Banks, Aug. 19.
$294,317 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Koziatek Cindy L, Saracina II at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 103, Aug. 18.
$288,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Kohl Brian, Lot 27 Saddlehorn Estates, Aug. 18.
$283,737 Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc to Koziatek Cindy L, Saracina II at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 108, Aug. 18.
$280,000 Humphreys Dolores B, Humphreys Family Trust to Ferris Christine Anne, Lot 66 Spoonbill Landings at Perico Bay Club, Aug. 19.
$280,000 Martsolf Teresa Cheek, Martsolf Timothy L to Taylor Elizabeth, Taylor Gregory, Shell Point Unit 73, Aug. 19.
$279,000 Waldron Samuel L, Waldron Sandra L to Ortez Osmari Y Martinez, Rivera Isaac S, Lot 13 Blk C River Landings Bluffs, Aug. 19.
$275,412 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Radcliffe Mary Carolyn, Radcliffe Richard A, Lot 112 Mirabella at Village Green, Aug. 19.
$267,000 Sundaram Senthilnathan, Sundaram Usha to Odonnell Brian J, Lot 712 Central Park, Aug. 19.
$262,100 Foster Ron, Runaway Bay Condominium Association Inc, Suntrust Bank, Williamson Adam, Williamson Annette to Ingorvaia Angelo, Ira Account Z029889, Runaway Bay Unit 169 2014-CA-004720, Aug. 19.
$258,000 Bonnie A Olaskey Revocable Trust, Olaskey Bonnie A to Schnoor Arthur H, Schnoor Janet A, Lot 19 Blk D Crossings, Aug. 19.
$255,000 Zieschang Roby L, Zieschang Teri K to Plyler Alicia Jolene, Plyler Billy, Blk H Golden Addition to Town of Verna, Aug. 19.
$249,990 DR Horton Inc to Spidale Vaccarello Michelle D, Vaccarello Michael Vincent, Lot 22 Park Place, Aug. 18.
$249,900 Kardos Heather A, Kardos Seth H to Fletcher Diane A, Lot 20 Blk D Country Oaks, Aug. 19.
$249,500 Mathews Allison Joy, Mathews Tyler Ward II to Martin John P Jr, Fairway Acres, Aug. 19.
$240,000 Cabbiness Katrina Kay to Montagano Patrick V, Lot 66 Fairfield, Aug. 19.
$239,000 Harring Kenneth N, Harring Trust to Stevens John L, Stevens Karen A, Southwids at Five Lakes Unit 310, Aug. 18.
$238,000 Sandor Joseph to Vreeman Judy A, Vreeman Steven J, Lot 2 Blk A 1 Summerfield Village, Aug. 19.
$236,490 DR Horton Inc to Pinkernell Heather L, Soleil Unit 103, Aug. 19.
$232,000 Alfred Odoardil and Yolanda Odoardi Revocable Living Trust, Odoardi Alfred J, Odoardi Roger P to Simmons Ashley L, Palma Sola Woods II, Aug. 19.
$230,000 Quinlan Leonard J to Freo Florida LLC, Lot 62 Summerfield Village, Aug. 19.
$225,990 DR Horton Inc to Lajara Genesis Araceli Paredes, Lajara Leudys Manuel Paredes, Lot 325 Del Tierra, Aug. 19.
$223,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Perez Magda, Lot 11 Heritage Harbour, Aug. 19.
$222,990 DR Horton Inc to O’Connor Anthony, O’Connor Mary Alice, Lot 358 Del Tierra, Aug. 19.
$219,000 Blanco Brian A, Blanco Jennifer L, Blanco Katherine V to Benson Alex, Benson Ashley Degraves, Lot 89 Greenbrook Village, Aug. 18.
$219,000 Wood John E, Wood Teresa L to Frost Marilyn J, Lot 12 Blk 5 Village Green of Bradenton, Aug. 19.
$213,500 Clatch Thomas J, Marc E Tennenbaum Revocable Trust, Tennenbaum Marc E to Campion Stephen G, Campion Thomas Paul Sumagaysay, Lot 3174 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour, Aug. 19.
$210,000 Ducharme Valeri to Osborne Bonnie I, Lot 8 Baleigh Estates, Aug. 19.
$207,000 Dvonch Jerome J, Dvonch Mary Ann, Jerome J Dvonch Trust to Philbert Kenneth, Philbert Melissa, Fiddlers Bend Unit 26, Aug. 19.
$200,000 Milazzo Geraldine, North Norm to Frain James T, Frain Maria T, Cypress Strand Unit 46 101, Aug. 19.
$192,000 Hasbrouck Joellen, Hasbrouck Luis F to Severn Tracy, Lot 15 Sarapalms, Aug. 19.
$182,000 Schroeder Pamela M to Yanni Madeline, Cypress Strand Unit 2 202, Aug. 18.
$175,400 Banc of America Alternative Loan Trust 2007 2, Wells Fargo Bank to Chin Brenda, Chin Danny, Jack of Hardts Lay Z Liv N Unit 6, Aug. 19.
$175,000 Tolentino Michael Martin to Fleming Kenneth A, Fleming Toni A, Palma Sola Trace Unit 524, Aug. 19.
$170,000 Bitting Jeffrey L, Bitting Susan A to Fisher Geraldine R, Cedar Hollow at Tara Unit 2 202, Aug. 19.
$168,500 Sarson Patricia J to Cason Anita, Cason Sinclair W, Palmetto Point, Aug. 19.
$160,000 Gilchrist Nancy S, Nancy S Gilchrist Revocable Living Trust to Terese Diane Starlight, Lot 1 J H Humphries Resubdivision, Aug. 19.
$160,000 Osborne Bonnie Irene to Osborne Jason B, Lot 9 Baleigh Estates, Aug. 19.
$158,000 Spraker Joyce J to Ilstrup Alan D, Ilstrup Debra C, Magee Place, Aug. 18.
$157,700 Carapella Dawn A, Rhoden Russell to Mad Flo LLC, Lot 5 Blk B Bayshore Gardens, Aug. 19.
$152,000 Foltman Duane J to Cullen Bradley A, Cullen Dana S, Lot 563 Copperstone, Aug. 19.
$150,000 Schaper Mathias to Hargraves Ryan, Lot 39 Bayou Estates South, Aug. 18.
$134,000 Howell Phyllis P to Menard Linda A, Menard Paul E, Lot 32 River Isles, Aug. 19.
$125,707 Wamij Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2006 Pr4 Trust, Wells Fargo Bank to Garcia Francisco A, Lot 157 Manatee Palms, Aug. 18.
$125,000 Bickel Leif to Macdonald Lindsey, Macdonald Tyler K, Lot 11 Blk D Casa Del Sol, Aug. 19.
$112,000 JWI Properties LLC to J2R Enterprises LLC, Pt 17-35-18, Aug. 18.
$104,000 Baxter Brooke J, Baxter Kirk E to Gilmore Heather Y, Blk C Main Street, Aug. 19.
$100,000 Rohrer Kenneth Norman, Rohrer Susan Lee to Anderson Karen G, Lot 9 Blk A Tidevue Estates, Aug. 19.
$90,000 Casella Victoria, Firstenberger Tom to JWI Properties LLC, Pt 17-35-18, Aug. 18.
$84,000 Columbus Landings Land Partners LLC to Highland Holdings Inc, Columbus Landings, Aug. 19.
$70,000 Nolan Elizabeth A, Nolan William P to Schaupp Karen L, Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 201, Aug. 19.
$69,000 Crosby Marsha J, Crosby Ronald A to Price David, Price Sandra, Sabal Palm Gardens Unit 9 H, Aug. 19.
$67,000 Delta Transactions LLC to Goicochea Pineda Rubi, Pt 7-35-18, Aug. 18.
$65,400 Randall Tamara to Randall David R, Pine Bay Forest Unit 3, Aug. 18.
$63,300 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Sam Rodgers Properties Inc, Lot 355 Greyhawk Landing West, Aug. 19.
$61,500 Stouffer Kenneth W to Stouffer Kenneth W, Stouffer Mary Dailey, Palmetto Point, Aug. 19.
$60,000 US Department of Housing and Urban Development to Delta Transactions LLC, Pt 7-35-18, Aug. 18.
$50,000 Heard Mable W, Heard Norman L to Moreau Deborah, Moreau Lloyd, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 7 G, Aug. 19.
$48,000 Kellum Eric, Roberts Glenda S to Kuffell Melanie Adrianne, Paradise Bay Estates Unit 47 3, Aug. 19.
$47,500 Janice L Rogers Revocable Living Trust, Rogers Janice L to Johnston David F, Preston Julianne, Preston Robert E, Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 514, Aug. 19.
$47,000 Parker Nancy K, Rohrer Timothy R to Harper Cecil B, Harper Terris A, El Rancho Village Unit C 38, Aug. 19.
$39,900 Walker Joan M, Walker Richard H to Lanham Ella L, Westwinds Village Unit Q 123, Aug. 19.
$20,000 El Rancho Village Inc to Brubaker Arthur K, Brubaker Janet L, El Rancho Village Unit M 50, Aug. 19.
