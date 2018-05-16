Wondering which properties recently sold in Manatee County? Here’s a complete list.

$9,050,000 Firkins Nissan Inc to Garber Bradenton Inc; Pt 11-35-17; May 8.
$2,425,000 Little Beach Investments LLC to Mcginnis Family Trust, Mcginnis William Patrick; Lot 3 Bay Palms Adition; May 10.
$2,217,000 Mcdonough Dawna J, Mcdonough John P Iii to Close Colin; Sleepy Lagoon; May 8.
$1,785,000 Philip M Smith Revocable Trust, Smith Philip M to Varner Anna, Varner Roger; Island at Riviera Dunes; May 9.
$1,450,000 Schlemmer Alta Lynn, Schlemmer Todd W to Gold Farm Property LLC; Lot 20 Bay Palms; May 10.
$1,400,000 Caravella Louis P, Caravella Patricia R to Bradshaw Terry; Lot 12 Blk C Concession; May 7.
$1,400,000 Mason Martin LLC to Riley Beth Martin, Riley Daniel; Lot 7 North Point Harbour; May 7.
$1,300,000 Robson Craig W, Robson Julia Denise to Boyett Kimberly L, Boyett Timothy J; Blk Q Holmes Beach; May 7.
$1,250,000 Fulghum Ann to Gould Janice K, Gould Michael J; Pt 25-34-16; May 10.
$1,200,000 777 Old Compass Rd LLC to Cushman James B, Cushman Kirsten M; Lot 79 Emerald Harbor; May 8.
$1,100,000 Chastain Steven K Trust, Chastain Steven Kirk, Steven K Chastain Trust to Brinck Cynthia A, Brinck Joseph A Ii, Joseph A Brinck Ii Revocable Trust; La Casa Costiera Unit 9; May 8.
$1,030,000 Mcgough Properties Da LLC to Csg Realty Iii LLC; 0; May 10.
$1,025,000 Alha Growth Inc to Astore Pasqual T, Pasqual Jon A, Pasqual T Astore Trust; Lot 4 Blk 9 Casanas; May 8.
$1,025,000 Mapes Mary D, Mapes Reed W to Bruce R Herard and Susan T Herard Trust, Herard Bruce R, Herard Susan T; Old Bridge Village Unit 7; May 8.
$980,000 Nedrevage Lars, Oneill Noreen to Gauld Mary Jane, Gauld Thomas Kenneth; Riverdale Revised; May 8.
$975,000 Macciocchi Lisa M, Macciocchi Vincent F to French Scott Howard, French Sherri Lynn; Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club Mark Ii Unit Ph 2; May 9.
$954,000 Lantry Karen E, Lantry Karen Elizabeth, Librizzi Karen to Gutierrez Nancy, Pla Miguel A; Riverdale Revised; May 7.
$950,000 Vayias Tommy to 216 Van Buren LLC; Lot 2 Blk 19 Saint Armands Division John Ringling Estates; May 8.
$858,000 Hide Away Storage Lakewood Ranch Expansion LLC to Barnes Garret T, Barnes Mack N Iii, Barnes Margaret O, Feikema Laurie, Feikema Paul, Gardner James W, Gardner Patricia K, Garret T Barnes Revocable Living Trust, Margaret O Barnes Trust, Wilson Maureen B, Wilson Meisha, Wilson Stephen A; Pt 3-35-19; May 8.
$803,974 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Simensen Evelyn S, Simensen John H; Lot 455 R Esplanade; May 7.
$800,000 Betty A Miller Family Trust, Miller Betty A, Miller Murray A to Haas Stacy L; Lot 52 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 10.
$800,000 Mcguire Catherine to Padg 07 LLC; Lot 10 Laguna Maria; May 11.
$799,000 Vivolo Darren C, Vivolo Karen S to 519 70Th Street LLC; Lot 28 Bay Palms; May 9.
$796,000 Checcone Mark A, Checcone Sarah to Walker Kimberly P, Walker Stephen M; Lot 40 Hawks Harbor; May 4.
$723,000 Nash Jennifer to Matta Toomey Karen, Toomey Paul G; Lot 15 Blk 51 Ilexhurst; May 7.
$720,000 C Y C A Sarasota LLC to Sarasota Land LLC; Lot 19 Blk A Whitfield Industrial Park; May 4.
$720,000 Himango Family Trust, Himango William Arthur to Vann Elizabeth Julie; Lot 70 Wells Bay Harbor; May 4.
$714,220 Minto Bradenton LLC to Wolfangel John W, Wolfangel Patricia G; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; May 11.
$712,400 Morton Samuel to Lowenberg Mark A, Lowenberg Patricia S, Patricia S Lowenberg Revocable Trust; Lot 13 Blk 2 Wells Terrace; May 7.
$710,000 Nassiff Marie D to Davis Joanna R, Davis Matthew P; Lot 4 Edgemere; May 4.
$700,000 Mclellan David F, Mclellan Family Revocable Living Trust, Mclellan Hannah L to Gibson Janelle; Lot 34 Richmond Spring Lake Estates; May 7.
$700,000 Schuller Joan K, Schuller Richard E to James J Palmer Revocable Trust, Palmer James J; Lot 12 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 11.
$680,000 Greenbury Dikky M, Greenbury Robert A to Tobin Family Trust, Tobin Robert Thomas, Tobin Susan Carol; Lot 54 Eaton Place; May 8.
$669,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Shapiro Gary, Shapiro Stacey Lynn; Lot 19 Lakewood National Golf Club; May 10.
$645,000 Capina Corp to Myers Eri, Myers James Andrew; Academy Park Unit 1304; May 10.
$635,000 Rosas Valerie Elizarde to Gulfside Development LLC; Lot 6 Blk 46 Anna Maria Beach; May 8.
$633,050 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Riley Janis L, Riley Michael W; Lot 596 Esplanade; May 9.
$625,000 Avery Samantha to Currin Jessica J, Currin Randal B Jr; Pt 27-34-17; May 10.
$624,500 Equity Trust Company, Fl Property Management 5 LLC, Ingorvaia Wendy Ira 38193, Ira Account Z029889, Wendy Ingorvaia Ira 38193 to Bonaventura Pat, Bonaventura Sharon; Lot 8 Palm Harbor; May 9.
$610,000 Anthony Gilbert D, Anthony Peggy L to Dh and Dn Grubbs Revocable Trust Of 2014, Grubbs Deborah N, Grubbs Dennis H; 205 77Th Street Unit A; May 8.
$610,000 Kerman Loretta A, Loretta Kerman Trust to Douglas Nancy M, Douglas Robert E; Longboat Harbour Towers Unit 602; May 4.
$599,000 Beardsell Frank P, Beardsell Karen J, Karen J Beardsell Revocable Living Trust to Dunlop Kelly Ann, Dunlop Michael John; Lot 21 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 4.
$599,000 Hendrickson Diane to Bowman Robin, Lorman David B; Mangrove Walk Ii On Harbour Isle Unit 36A; May 7.
$595,000 Duvall Judith A to Leitgeb Jennifer E, Leitgeb Patrick D; Mainsail Beach Inn Unit 9; May 9.
$593,994 Divosta Homes L P to Weathers Cynthia, Weathers William Jr; Lot 101 Mallory Park; May 8.
$593,438 Courthouse Corner LLC to Island Cut Investment Group Inc; Lot 16 Blk 5 Pelots; May 8.
$586,000 Murphy George M Jr, Murphy Jacqueline L to Jayson Juraska Lifetime Trust, Juraska Jayson Lifetime Trust, Juraska Jayson Robert; Lot 15 St Johns Wood; May 7.
$581,866 D R Horton Inc to Kaiser Mark D, Oneill Elizabeth W; Lot 37 Rye Wilderness Estates; May 8.
$580,000 Harrison Elizabeth Alma Potier, Mcdonald Thomas M to Wenzel Jennifer, Wenzel Zachary; Lot 31 Bridgewater; May 11.
$580,000 Selvey Carol R, Selvey Leland I Jr to Delosh Robert A, Patterson Wendi P; Lot 3085 River Club South; May 10.
$563,000 George Thomas, Thomaides Catherine Ann, Thomaides Thomas George, Thomaides Thomas George Jr to Kaplan Irwin D, Kaplan Patricia G; Lot 48 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 11.
$560,000 Jjf Realty Inc to Conahay Linda; Lot 23 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 8.
$560,000 Wci Communities LLC to Scott Allen Tunis Trust, Tunis Scott Allen; Lot 171 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 7.
$558,000 Kozlowski Family Joint Revocable Trust, Kozlowski Frederick Stanley, Kozlowski Martha Rose to Breo Jennie N, Jennie N Breo Revocable Trust; Lot 6 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 7.
$555,000 Bacher Joseph H to Bush Belinda B, Bush Charles T; Lot J 12 Rosedale 10; May 7.
$545,400 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Eby Donald W, Eby Marilyn M; Lot 418 Del Webb; May 4.
$542,550 Minto Bradenton LLC to Pease John C Jr, Pease Linda D; Marina Walk On One Particular Harbour; May 7.
$538,899 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Gren Jeffrey, Gren Leslie, Jeffrey Gren Revocable Trust; Lot 495 Del Webb; May 7.
$535,000 Patel Anish, Patel Family Trust, Patel Rina to Clark James William Iv, Clark Lauren Marie; Pt 28-35-20; May 8.
$532,000 Focht Mildred Ileene, Focht Ronald K, Mildred Ileene Focht Trust, Ronald K Focht Trust to Thacker Mark A, Thacker Rhonda P; Lot 30 Greenbrook Village; May 9.
$530,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Patterson Clara Jane, Patterson Leonard Ellis; Lot 32 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; May 4.
$521,159 Medallion Homes Gulf Coast Lc to Trost David Walter, Trost Jody Aileen; Lot 186 Legends Bay; May 11.
$515,394 Lennar Homes LLC to Tate Charles Richard, Tate Linda; Lot 89 Lakewood National Golf Club; May 8.
$515,000 Black Debra Ann, Black Jarrett Charles Ii, Debra Ann Black Trust, Jarrett Charles Black Ii Trust to Fritch Jennifer, Fritch Todd; Lot 4014 Heritage Harbour; May 9.
$510,000 Knopf Kevin S to Sloan January, Sloan John; Lot 6 Greyhawk Landing; May 4.
$510,000 Losito Frank M, Losito Lorinda R to Caddy Deborah G, Caddy Judson N Jr; Lot 145 Coral Shores; May 9.
$500,000 Robert L Stellern and Shirley J Stellern Revocable Living Trust, Stellern Robert L Revocable Living Trust, Stellern Shirley J to Eagle Nancy Kay; Lot 37 Harbour Landings; May 9.
$500,000 Wright Winona I to Swanger Ashley E, Swanger Christopher Lind; Lot 57 Greyhawk Landing; May 4.
$495,000 Csh 2016 1 Borrower LLC to Alien Daniel J, Allen Tarah B; Lot 5 Greenbrook Village; May 9.
$495,000 Keegan Andrew P, Keegan Laura L to Urban Christy, Urban Matthew T; Sixty Fourth Street Unit E; May 7.
$490,000 Sloan John F, Sloan Linda Haller to Druehl Vicki A, Druehl William C; Windward Bay Unit 305; May 10.
$487,599 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Horgan Christopher P, Kelly Mary E; Lot 244 Indigo; May 11.
$479,000 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Chumbley Courtney Barry, Chumbley Nicholas Jason; Lot 89 Serenity Creek; May 9.
$476,000 Root Courtland V, Root Patricia A to Dammann Barbara, Strobel George; Lot 51 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 7.
$475,000 45Th Street LLC to Shivrae Tropicana Gardens LLC; Blk 2 Elwood Park; May 9.
$475,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Marchese Debra A, Marchese Joseph Michael; Lot 75 Polo Run; May 8.
$473,800 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Beauchamp Paula M; Lot 395 Greyhawk Landing West; May 11.
$465,000 Almiron Leonie A, Almiron Osias A to Browne Amber Marie, Davis Robert Patterson; Lot 3 Blk 20 Waterlefe Golf and River Club; May 9.
$465,000 Sd Tlc Holdings LLC to Dobler Peggy, Dobler Peter; Lot 32 Lake View Estates at The Lake Club; May 11.
$465,000 Standard Pacific Of Florida to Cornell Corbin J, Cornell Dana L; Lot 180 Arbor Grande; May 8.
$462,864 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Wright Faith, Wright Faith A, Wright Kerry W; Lot 4094 Twin Rivers; May 8.
$459,081 Divosta Homes L P to Cb Homes LLC; Lot 89 Mallory Park; May 9.
$455,000 Eugenia F Gomes Trust, Gomes Eugenia F Trust, Gomes Laurie M, Mahoney Linda G, Mcsweeney Joyce G to Hendrickson Diane; Riva Trace; May 7.
$455,000 Play Golf Sarasota Enterprises LLC to Leask Graeme Wallace, Leask Jill Elizabeth; Blk A Concession; May 8.
$455,000 Thomas Wormuth and Jane Wormuth Family Trust, Wormuth Jane, Wormuth Thomas to White Sandra Dee; Lot 22 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 9.
$450,000 Lane Rachel, Lane Richardson Sheila to Cestaro April L, Cestaro Michael J; Lot 171 Bridgewater at Lakewood Ranch; May 11.
$450,000 Maar Katalin to Law Richard S; Lot 49 Misty Oaks; May 7.
$450,000 Sam Rodgers Properties Inc to Campanaro Mario, Campanaro Phyllis; Lot 258 Greyhawk Landing West; May 8.
$450,000 Upton Nancy B to Churillo Lynne A, Moulton Dana Elizabeth; Lot 109 Greyhawk Landing West; May 7.
$449,025 Divosta Homes LP to Stuyverson Leah Justice, Stuyverson Sean R; Lot 148 Mallory Park; May 10.
$440,000 Ehnes James D, Ehnes Kathryn to Jones Angela L; Lot 19 Blk B River Point Of Manatee; May 4.
$440,000 Spellman John Paul, Spellman Patricia C to Hagemo Lynne E, Hagemo Robert A; Lot 78 Tailfeather Way at Tara; May 7.
$440,000 Vogt Earl Alan, Vogt Family Revocable Trust to Hirsch and Company LLC Defined Benfit Plan; Lot 8 Blk B Sportsmans Harbor Revised; May 4.
$439,215 Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc to Arteaga Israel Alexander, Arteaga Melissa Dawn; Lot 73 Savanna at Lakewood Ranch; May 11.
$439,201 Lennar Homes LLC to Partyka Bronislaw, Partyka Joanna; Lot 31 Moorings at Heritage Harbour; May 7.
$439,000 Edwards John P, Edwards Mary T to Martinez Johanna L, Martinez Wilfred A; Lot 15 Wentworth; May 4.
$439,000 Tiffany Blain A, Tiffany Karen J to Tiefenbacher Mary, Tiefenbacher Robert; Lot 40 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$438,384 Gamble Creek L C to M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC; Twin Rivers; May 10.
$436,158 Estates at Twin Rivers LLC to Jackson Aden C, Jackson W Grace; Lot 4075 Twin Rivers; May 7.
$435,000 Divosta Homes L P to Talbot Alana, Talbot Andrew; Lot 70 Mallory Park; May 10.
$433,089 Mandarin Development Inc to Martin Brenda R, Martin Family Trust, Martin Mark A; Lot 4012 Twin Rivers; May 11.
$432,093 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Horvath Piercecchi Family Trust, Horvath Stephen, Piercecchi Barbara; Lot 415 Del Webb; May 8.
$430,000 Alster Howard L, Alster Rosenda G to Johnson Regina Ruth, Regina Ruth Johnson Revocable Living Trust Of 2009; Lot 15 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 9.
$430,000 Wade Cherie, Wade Jeremy, Wade Jeremy L to Gdawg Ventures LLC; Lot 525 Braden Woods; May 4.
$429,000 Field Nickolas to Tye Michael; Lot 17 Palma Sola Sound; May 11.
$425,000 Earl G Feldkamp and Ellen L Feldkamp Revocable Living Trust, Feldkamp Earl G, Feldkamp Ellen L to Ellis Jamie; Lot 1 Blk 3 Gulf and Bay Estates; May 9.
$425,000 Mitchell Patricia A to Mason Martin LLC; Lot 2 Blk 17 Anna Maria Beach; May 9.
$416,510 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Petruzziello Deborah A, Petruzziello Michael J; Lot 730 Esplanade; May 9.
$414,900 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Mcclain Scott; Waterfront at Main Street Unit 2 302; May 11.
$412,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Bachman Elena A, Bachman Michael T; Lot 426 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 10.
$410,000 Britt Andrew H, Britt Elayne R to Reiser Troy; Lot 28 Palma Sola Bay Homesteads; May 10.
$410,000 Doherty James J, Doherty Janet A to Meshberger Amy, Meshberger Sean; Lot 50 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 4.
$410,000 Hoggard Adriana I, Hoggard Horatio C Iv to Guy John R, Guy Mary G; Windward Bay Unit 205; May 7.
$410,000 Moffo Carol, Moffo John to Creasser Elaine; Riverside at Tidewater Preserve Unit D; May 8.
$407,000 Dowling Denise, Dowling Peter to Brown Heidi, Brown Robert Anthony; Lot 3 Blk B Heritage Bay; May 7.
$405,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Ricci William L Sr, William L Ricci Sr Revocable Trust; Lot 107 Polo Run; May 10.
$400,000 Balla Dolores J, Balla Robert P to Frazier Elsa, Frazier William; Lot 5239 Mill Creek; May 8.
$400,000 Chastain James R Jr, Chastain Nancy V to Warner Pamela; Bridgeport Unit 102; May 9.
$400,000 River Reach Associates LLC to Adamo Joseph B, Wagner Keiko A; Lot 252 Rivers Reach; May 4.
$399,686 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Krane Anthony John, Krane Julie Ann; Lot 430 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$398,990 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to White Harold E Ii, White Jennifer M; Lot 31 Blk 35 Crosscreek; May 8.
$395,965 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Springer David Bradford, Springer Stephanie Ann; Lot 384 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$395,000 Greer Amy L, Greer Michael C to Mabrey Bryan W, Mabrey Jennifer A; Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts; May 7.
$395,000 Lahey Ruth A to Polhamus Lisa M, Polhamus Matthew R; Lot 8 Greyhawk Landing; May 10.
$395,000 Wilson Bonnie L, Wilson Norman D to Pfund Christine H, Pfund Russell H; Smugglers Landing Unit 601; May 9.
$393,000 Olson Nancy Y, Olson Vincent T to Hirsch Pennington Family Trust, Hirsch William L Jr, Pennington Dale R; Lot 9 Blk A Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 11.
$390,000 Lannon Debra Joan to Moore Gregory L, Moore Tracy A; Lot 246 Country Creek; May 7.
$388,500 Cleary Amanda, Cleary Balakw, Shields Amanda Lee to Dempsey Nathan T; Lot 55 Greyhawk Landing; May 10.
$387,407 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Hanshaw Thomas, Miller Kristine; Lot 100 Old Mill Preserve; May 8.
$387,232 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Grace Cynthia L, Grace Patrick Michael; Lot 464 Del Webb; May 8.
$386,598 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Perry Nathan; Lot 392 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$385,000 Wci Communities LLC to Beatrice Lorrie Michele, Beatrice Michael; Lot 188 Rosedale Addition; May 4.
$385,000 Willow Lane Holdings LLC to D R Horton Inc; Willow Hammock; May 4.
$384,200 Waterfront at Main Street LLC to Beeckman Luc; Waterfront at Man Street Unit 1 303; May 8.
$382,170 Koral and Gobuty Development Co LLC to Kutz Ronald L, Ronald L Kutz Revocable Trust; Lot 37 Mirabella at Village Green; May 7.
$381,300 Bennett Tammy J, Bennett Todd W to Shoukry Paul M; Waters Edge Unit 103 N; May 7.
$380,000 Fortenberry Joseph to Bard John L, Bard Kimberly P; Harbour Villa Club at The Buccaneer Unit 211; May 7.
$379,990 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Reed James Wilson, Reed Lisa Stefanie; Lot 393 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$378,000 Frazier Elsa, Frazier William to Cruz Carmelo Jr, Cruz Michelle; Lot 37 Oakleaf Hammock; May 4.
$377,000 Mcelroy Edward, Mcelroy Susan to Goodman Kenneth A, Goodman Sallie J; Lot 57 Greyhawk Landing; May 11.
$375,000 Bridgewood Ag LLC to Fuller Charles A; Lot 3 Bimini Bay Colony Club; May 8.
$375,000 Senecal David, Senecal Monique to Stergio Gloria J, Stergio Michael P; Lot 160 Palm Aire at Sarasota; May 7.
$375,000 Timmerman Maria Eliane, Timmerman Terrence Lee to Behm Petra, Behm Walter; Lot 19 Hawthorn Park; May 4.
$370,000 Fox Carla D, Fox Charles Michael to Provan David L, Provan Donna M; Lot 4397 Heritage Harbour; May 9.
$365,000 Kenny Douglas, Patricia A Small Revocable Trust, Small Patricia A to Bourke Patricia G, Downie Robert W; Lot 3041 Cascades at Sarasota; May 4.
$365,000 Kranz Patricia D, Kranz Rudolph James to Benson Arthur, Benson Laurie; Lot 165 Creekwood; May 8.
$365,000 Patent Wendy C, Reynolds Wendy J to Lyons Jeffrey S; Lot 102 Hidden Oaks; May 4.
$360,000 Balok Cynthia L, Balok Larry J to Buchanan Robert W, Buchanan Sandra S, Robert W Buchanan and Sandra S Buchanan Revocable Trust; Lot 46 Blk A Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation; May 8.
$360,000 Clifford Michael E, Clifford Paula S to Cipriano Genesis R, Cipriano Michael J; Lot 5 Blk C Fiddlers Green; May 9.
$360,000 Crosetto Elizabeth, Harness Larry to Ellis Michael F; Lot 1074 River Club South; May 7.
$360,000 Kennedy Beverly to Lockhart Elizabeth, Mroczka Bryan A; Lot 94 Sabal Harbour; May 7.
$360,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Holzmann Jack, Holzmann Judith; Lot 154 Polo Run; May 10.
$360,000 Ordonez Hector R, Ordonez Theresa B to Tran Thanh Phuoc; Lot 13 Blk A Cypress Creek Estates; May 11.
$359,000 Butler Linda Kay, Linda Kay Butler Revocable Living Trust, Murphy William Allen, William Allen Murphy Revocable Living Trust to Haraguchi Darly, Haraguchi Isao; Lot 351 Central Park; May 8.
$359,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Noce Kerrin M, Noce Sean T; Lot 193 Polo Run; May 7.
$358,049 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to An Nick H, Cao Hua; Lot 228 Eagle Trace; May 7.
$358,000 Southerland Elizabeth Ann to Dewick Rebecca C, Eisch Jonene A, Eisch Laura A, Eisch Steven M; Fairway Acres; May 9.
$357,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Van Der Heijden Arie, Van Der Heijden Karen; Lot 124 River Wilderness; May 11.
$355,000 Danner David L, Danner Wafa to Busswitz Elaine, Busswitz Todd S; Lot 21 Blk I Glenn Lakes; May 9.
$355,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Eckelman Gregory K; Lot 195 Polo Run; May 4.
$355,000 Mamone Lena to Anna Madaschi Trust, Madaschi Anna; Lot 66 Vintage Creek; May 9.
$355,000 Walcott Kay M, Walcott Kenneth J to Longobardi Nicholas A Sr; Lot 44 Coral Shores East; May 9.
$352,500 Snoeren Cor D, Snoeren Evelyn W to De Michieli Kimberly, De Michieli Roberto; Lot 243 Carlyle at The Villages Of Palm Aire; May 8.
$352,061 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Waters Michael Gerard, Waters Ninoska Yadira; Lot 415 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$350,000 Anthony Heather to Cooper Jonni; Pomello Park; May 10.
$350,000 Hitchcock Florence A to Marchesi Phyliss; Lot 22 Peridia; May 4.
$350,000 Rodriguez Alfredo, Rodriguez Robynn M to Locatelli Marcos; Pt 3-35-22; May 8.
$349,000 Clara B Starkey Revocable Trust, Starkey Clara B to Bergland Thomas J, Evans Jennifer C; Lot 12 Riverview Harbor; May 4.
$348,260 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Blonde Laura A, Blonde Robert C Jr; Lot 265 Eagle Trace; May 7.
$348,000 Hawk Larry, Hawk Monique M to Strietelmeier Marolyn, Strietelmeier Timothy; Runaway Bay Unit 272; May 10.
$348,000 Lapena Gary Joseph, Lapena Vincenza M to Toth John W, Toth Susan M; Lot 48 Greyhawk Landing; May 8.
$348,000 Wci Communities LLC to Semple Diane; Lot 82 Copperlefe; May 10.
$345,000 Masters Joann, Porritt Michael M to Weott Lisa, Weott Paul; Pt 20-34-19; May 7.
$344,900 Seldis Adam Philip, Seldis Margaret Mary Horton to Cohen Mariah, Cohen Thomas S; Lot 40 Greenbrook Village; May 7.
$343,500 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Lahey Ruth Alicia; Lot 354 Greyhawk Landing West; May 11.
$342,538 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Taylor Andrea; Lot 325 Indigo; May 9.
$340,000 Mathis Elizabeth M to Olson John Scott, Parks Bette Jill; Lot 12 Mote Ranch; May 4.
$339,000 Grossman Lisa to Brown Barbara, Tylka Dolores M; Lot 2112 River Club South; May 8.
$335,549 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Campbell Karen S; Lot 31 Oakleaf Hammock; May 11.
$335,500 Haberman E Patrick, Haberman Mercedes to Longacre Mary Beth; Lot 51 Tara; May 7.
$335,000 Rive Isle Associates LLC to Griggs Linda, Griggs Robert; Lot 159 River Wilderness; May 11.
$333,040 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Henderson Erin Rose, Henderson Nancy Anne, Henderson Thomas Patrick; Lot 380 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$330,631 University Village LLC to Farella Lucille M, Farella Michael E; Lot 21 University Village; May 8.
$328,844 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to Brosseau Aaron R, Brosseau Tonya M; Lot 263 Eagle Trace; May 11.
$325,000 Collins Amanda W, Collins Matthew S to Riley Daniel E, Riley Kimberly S; Lot 550 Harrison Ranch; May 10.
$325,000 Linneman Linda Sue, Manns Jamie L, Manns Michael J to Masters Melissa, Masters Nathan John; Lot 5049 Mill Creek; May 11.
$323,900 Conopka Sheila M, Conopka Stephen A, Conopka Trust to Dale M Madison and Diane L Madison Lifetime Revocable Trust, Madison Dale M, Madison Diane L; Lot 268 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; May 7.
$322,500 Johnston Diana V, Johnston Michael D to Joyce Laura L, Joyce Robert W; Lot 196 Crossing Creek Village; May 4.
$320,000 Curtan Jo Anne, Curtan Joseph R to Frost Brian David, Frost Laurie L; Lot 43 San Remo Shores; May 4.
$317,500 Williams Virginia Marlies to Hale Joseph R, Hale Valerie; 0; May 8.
$317,000 River Reach Associates LLC to Reed Christopher M, Reed Stephanie M; Lot 222 Rivers Reach; May 7.
$317,000 University Village LLC to Richmond Barbara J; Lot 56 University Village; May 11.
$316,010 University Village LLC to Kiel Mary A, Kiel Richard L; Lot 22 University Village; May 8.
$315,000 Baily Frank H, Baily Victoria J to Eliason Megan, Eliason Tate; Lot 61 Greenbrook Village; May 4.
$315,000 Wci Communities LLC to Rose Karen Jane; Lot 148 Copperlefe; May 7.
$315,000 Zelitt Mindy J, Zelitt Stephen G to Hoekman Joseph, Hoekman Kristin; Lot 47 Summerfield Village; May 4.
$314,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Kathleen Walsh Revocable Trust, Walsh Kathleen; Coach Homes I at Lakewood National Unit 1121; May 8.
$311,345 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Guzman Lucy B, Tromp Laurens D; Lot 463 Del Webb; May 8.
$310,000 Jagdmann Barbara A to School Solutions LLC; Lot 55 Tailfeather Way at Tara; May 7.
$309,250 Gyure Rose Marie, Gyure William Edward to Bettencourt Richard E, Weaver Christopher R; Lot 252 Heritage Harbour; May 7.
$308,990 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Dean Christian M, Dean Melissa A Cohen; Lot 15 Old Mill Preserve; May 8.
$308,000 Christenson Mark D to Beausoleil Marie, Hamm Shane; Pt 13-36-21; May 7.
$307,500 Kinney Daniel Keith, Kinney Ligia to Abrams Erica R, Abrams Timothy H; Lot 449 Heritage Harbour; May 8.
$305,000 Biegel Stephen R to Slicker Brian C, Slicker Kristin G; Lot 33 Heritage West; May 4.
$304,363 Empire State Holding Group LLC to Avenido Alvin; Lot 310 Indigo; May 4.
$302,500 Pruitt Ludmila, Pruitt Richard C to King Dennis M, King Haven E; Lot 86 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 7.
$300,080 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Wendorf Brian, Wendorf Candice; Lot 42 Trevesta; May 11.
$300,000 Crick Lena Marie, Parenteau Lena Marie to Crick Jonathan Davis, Crick Lori Rae; Lot 107 Wisteria Park; May 8.
$300,000 Croteau Dale M, Croteau Lynn L, Lynn L Croteau Trust to Conorozzo Frank; Lot 35 Carlyle at Villages Of Palm Aire; May 7.
$300,000 Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Bolno Brad Z, Knopf Beth Lori; Lot 401 Greyhawk Landing West; May 7.
$300,000 Schneider John W Iii, Wimpy Casey E to Mock Matthew; Lot 1 Fruth; May 7.
$299,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Anantharam Bala, Anantharam Malathi; Lot 60 Heritage Harbour; May 11.
$297,650 Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida to Dennis Keesha Lashawn, West Eugene; Lot 10 Heron Creek; May 8.
$297,600 Lennar Homes LLC to Welch Sean; Lot 192 Polo Run; May 8.
$297,500 Tran Dean, Tran Linda to Mesa Verde Assets LLC; Lot 19 Mote Ranch; May 10.
$295,000 Barker Ralph, Barker Sarah Wilson to Gomez Leslie; Blk A Bay Way Park; May 9.
$295,000 Byrne Constance Louise, Byrne Jon Frederick to Gandolfi Barbara L, Gandolfi Revocable Living Trust, Gandolfi Ronald V; Lot 33 Central Park; May 9.
$295,000 Chen Mei, Gessesse Daniel to Scarpa Anthony J Jr; Lot 129 Greenbrook Village; May 7.
$295,000 Offerpad Spv Borrower1 LLC to Orosz Melanie, Trivette Fred David Jr; Lot 255 Copperstone; May 9.
$295,000 Quinn Thomas A, Thomas A Quinn Revocable Trust to Manatee County; Pt 32-33-19; May 7.
$294,900 Twigg Carol A to Ulate Alexander O, Ulate Cristina B; Lot 79 Edgewater Village; May 7.
$293,734 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Burzynski Adam, Burzynski Aimee; Lot 326 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$292,490 D R Horton Inc to Patel Dharmesh, Patel Minal D; Lot 228 Del Tierra; May 11.
$290,000 Caris Judith A to Helensmith William J Self Directed Ira, Sabal Palm Bank, William J Helensmith Self Directed Ira; Pt 28-34-16; May 8.
$290,000 Erdman Marjorie H Trust, Marjorie H Erdman Trust, Olson Wendy Jane to Stowers Julie Dawn, Stowers Randy A; Lot D 33 Rosedale 5; May 11.
$290,000 Kraft Family Trust, Kraft Frank Timothy, Kraft Karen J to Palmer Thomas M; Pt 25-33-17; May 8.
$290,000 Liddle Bradway A Jr, Liddle Suzanne E, Suzanne E Liddle Revocable Living Trust to Turk James G, Turk Kathleen M; Westbay Point and Moorings Ii Unit 154; May 8.
$290,000 Scalera Robin L, Scalera Stephan P to Washington Lisa, Washington Rod; Lot 2005 Cascades at Sarasota; May 9.
$289,900 Gross Annabel J, Gross William E to Lawless Betty J, Lawless Steven G Trust, Steven G Lawless and Betty J Lawless Trust; Andover Circle Of Mount Vernon Unit 9423; May 10.
$289,375 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Toro Bernice; Lot 328 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$287,900 Vanderjagt Cynthia, Vanderjagt Douglas to Jerger Jeanette I, Jerger Robert D; Lot 17 Harrison Ranch; May 11.
$287,000 Kriston Dorian, Kriston Stephen S to Santangelo Anthony J, Santangelo Denice A; Coach Homes Ii at River Strand Unit 4803; May 9.
$286,000 Merrill Brenda K to Mullies Yvette; Lot 84 Del Tierra; May 10.
$285,000 Bell Marjorie K, Marjorie K Bell Living Trust, Mark A Romer Living Trust, Romer Mark A to Bates William W, Campbell Donna F Irrevocable Living Trust, Donna F Campbell Irrevocable Living Trust, Miller Sherrie L; Lot K 34 Rosedale Ii; May 11.
$285,000 Celio Robert Anthony, Celio Robert J Joint Revocable Trust, Celio Rosalie A Joint Revocable Trust, Robert J Celio and Rosalie A Celio Joint Revocable Trust to Drenner Patricia, Drenner Scott; Lot 591 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; May 11.
$285,000 Roberts Leslie O to Clark Gertrude E, Clark Gregory L; Lot 585 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; May 10.
$284,500 Deardorff Loretta Anne, Deardorff Mark Lee to Mcgirr Denise M, Mcgirr Matthew M; Lot 20 Harrison Ranch; May 9.
$284,400 Bobowiec Joan H to Quiroga Marcelo; Lot 69 University Pines; May 9.
$284,000 David and Sandra Thompson Family Trust, Thompson David Family Trust, Thompson David L, Thompson Sandra Family Trust, Thompson Sandra L to Bishop Mary R, Greenberg Ida Ruth Jianghua; Lot 129 Fairfield; May 9.
$282,500 Redwine Michele Des Verney to Mcgoldrick Erin T, Mcgoldrick Lawrence; Lot 32 Wingspan Way at Tara; May 4.
$282,250 Foreman Cathy L, Foreman Donald L to Hershberger Patricia, Hershberger Thomas Edward; Coach Homes I at River Strand Unit 1203; May 7.
$280,250 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Williams Emonica Kay; Lot 133 Trevesta; May 4.
$280,000 Devane Citrus Inc to Jones Potato Farm Inc; Pt 05-33-22; May 4.
$280,000 Malesky Karen J to Sewell James; Lot 41 Palmetto Skyway; May 8.
$280,000 Stewart John J, Stewart Karen M to Ward Luther J, Ward Rachel E; Blk A Pine Lakes; May 4.
$279,000 Ferber Bruce S, Ferber Stephanie to Hoffman Alana, John Alexander; Lot 175 Blk G Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 10.
$279,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Rivera Robert; Lot 300 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$279,000 Merritt Faith A to Mazer Mark; Lot 50 Riverdale Revised; May 4.
$279,000 Tejano Yap Hazel C, Yap Ranulfo O Jr, Yap Trust to Laskowski Erica, Laskowski Evan; Lot 2098 Country Meadows; May 11.
$275,900 Eliason Megan Kay Ann, Eliason Tate J to Horn Kirstin E; Lot 21 Blk A Greenfield Plantation; May 8.
$275,000 Dewhurst Theresa N to Treesh Isaac; Runaway Bay Unit 201; May 4.
$275,000 Huynh Hanh Kieu to Laiche Lottye Denise; Lot 2 Summerfield Village Cypress Banks; May 9.
$274,900 Kelly Agnes M, Ogrady John P to Nl Realty Management LLC; Sandy Pointe Ii Unit 109; May 7.
$274,000 Adkins Florida Realty LLC to Despard David H, Despard Micki M; Lot 16 Onwego Park Annex; May 4.
$273,990 D R Horton Inc to Hughbanks John W Jr, Hughbanks Krista Marie; Lot 491 Del Tierra; May 11.
$272,550 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Henry William Raymond; Lot 73 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; May 11.
$272,500 Stewart Jeri L, Stewart Larry S to Jones Matt, Jones Norma; Lot 31 Briarwood; May 10.
$272,046 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Alvarez Alina, Alvarez Juan M; Lot 47 Harrison Ranch; May 10.
$270,000 Chies David, Chies Judy M to Hollander Ashley, Hollander Mary Ann; Lot 840 Harrison Ranch; May 7.
$270,000 Claude E Clinton Family Trust, Clinton Claude E, Clinton James S to Blanchard Daniel Glen, Blanchard Kristen; Lot 97 Blk A 6 Summerfield Village; May 9.
$270,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Thompson Bradley Tjaden, Thompson Mary Margaret; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1212; May 8.
$270,000 Florida Homebuyers Insurance Inc to Eppich Gertrude M, Eppich Oscar; Hidden Lake Ii Unit 1203; May 11.
$270,000 Geiger Luzviminda, Geiger Michael to Girma Belie, Girma Maria Arsenia S; Lot 70 Lakeside Preserve; May 8.
$268,510 Daintith James, Daintith Pauline to Van Etten Annette; Coach Homes Iv at River Strand Unit 7204; May 9.
$268,000 Ykema Brittany, Ykema John to Bustamante Leonardo F; Lot 131 Rivers Reach; May 11.
$266,548 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Middel Gregory John; Lot 126 Blk E Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$265,000 Rosenfeld Gary M, Rosenfeld Karin S to Baldwin James J, Pope Phyllis J; Lot 37 River Plantation; May 11.
$264,900 Blubaugh Mary Carol to Pysno Debra A, Pysno Michael A; Sandy Pointe Unit 107; May 9.
$262,625 Mml I LLC, Pgci I LLC to Marjanovic Diane H, Marjanovic Steven; Lot 17 Silverleaf; May 11.
$262,500 Marcotte James A, Marcotte Pamela A to Cerreta Carole L, Cerreta Craig A; Lot 13 Blk J Lakeridge Falls; May 4.
$261,900 Crook Michael J to Voliva Debra, Voliva Duane; Lot 19 Blk 9 Village Green Of Bradenton; May 4.
$261,900 Hagelberg Frank, Hagelberg Patricia to Cordero Daniel Enrique, Cordero Katherine Anne; Lot 18 Blk R Sandpointe Estates; May 9.
$261,000 Martin Geraldine M, Martin Ivan G, Martin Trust to Konvndvk Ronald, Konyndvk Mary; Palm Lakes Unit 50; May 4.
$260,800 Lee Wetherington Homes LLC to Aster Christine P, Aster Dennis C; Lot 177 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$260,000 Agudelo Gloria Estrella, Buchelli Liliana, Martinez Luis Carlos, Olivios Javier to Salvino Chad, Salvino Shauna; Lot 51 Greenbrook Village; May 10.
$260,000 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Paterniti Anthony; Lot 92 Blk C Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$260,000 Offerpad Spvborrowers LLC to Golden Robert James; Lot 34 Cordova Lakes; May 7.
$259,000 Stout Freddie, Stout William to Rychlewski Michael D, Rychlewski Terry L; Pinehurst Village Unit 202; May 4.
$258,500 Moore Edwin E, Moore Sherry K to Blair Christopher; Ridge Crest; May 11.
$256,000 Bruno Marjorie A, Bruno Timothy to Douglas Jesse Lee, Douglas Tarra Louise; Lot 3 Blk S Highland Shores; May 10.
$255,900 Gillenwaters Paige A, Laudicina Brad, Laudicina Paige G to Galleno Robert, Galleno Robert M; Lot 24 Westfield Woods; May 11.
$255,290 Pulte Home Company LLC, Pulte Home Corporation to Beltre Denis Pelegrin, Pelegrin Fiordaliza; Lot 51 Harrison Ranch; May 7.
$255,000 Andrews Bobby L, Welcher Larry P to Hudgins Russell Frances, Russell Michael A; Lot 42 Old Mill Preserve; May 10.
$255,000 Crowder Grace A Living Trust, Crowder Ronald W, Grace A Crowder Living Trust, Zoller Paula J to Francis Sandra J, Fulford Robert C; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 5822; May 10.
$255,000 Nguyen Trang X to Dorenko Tatiana; Lot 16 Summerfield Village; May 4.
$252,000 Baikauskas James K to Adams Donald R Jr, French Macie; Lot 975 Harrison Ranch; May 11.
$252,000 Queen B Jeffrey to Debold Martalie J; Lot 7 Blk A Lake Royale; May 4.
$251,100 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Ni Ping; Lot 103 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; May 8.
$250,000 Despard David H, Despard Micki M to Ley Annie S, Sok Sopheap; Lot 425 Copperstone; May 4.
$250,000 Fay Donna M to Andrade Michele A; Lot 21 Palma Sola Woods Ii; May 7.
$250,000 Fulford Christine M, Fulford John E to Kuehn Kevin C, Kuehn Rebecca S; Lot 4 Greenbrook Village; May 10.
$249,990 M I Homes Of Sarasota LLC to Poyner Christine Dawn, Poyner Jonathan Michael; Lot 53 Creekwood Townhomes; May 7.
$249,900 Lackey Jan F, Lackey Mary to Gapinski John Michael, Gapinski Lynell Beth; Lot 227 Forest Creek; May 7.
$249,500 Krause Steven J, Laporte James V, Steven J Krause and James V Laporte Trust to Walker Carol M; Lot 229 Copperstone; May 8.
$248,900 Francis Sandra J, Fulford Robert C to Monaghan Zachary; Lot 1 Sterling Lake; May 10.
$248,500 Offerpad Spvborrower15 LLC to Mccrae Roy; Lot 113 Parkside; May 7.
$246,450 Kaing Muy, Kea Wayne to Bohan Richard, Bohan Robin; Lot 105 Sterling Lake; May 4.
$245,000 Chambers Blaire K, Flood Blaire K, Flood Nicholas R to Suazo Joselyne A, Suazo Manuel E; Lot 97 River Sound; May 8.
$245,000 Schneider Claudia, Schneider Wolfgang to Nunez Samuel Sr; Lot 24 Plantation Bay; May 11.
$245,000 Witte Bruce Paul, Witte Cindy J to 2015 Winter Family Trust, Winter Renate M, Winter Uwe J; Vizcaya Unit 817; May 8.
$244,215 Mattamy Sarasota LLC, Mattamy Tampa Sarasota LLC to Keating Cameron John, Miller Alyson Michele; Lot 303 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$243,000 Leonard James, Leonard Kimberly to Bristol Alexis Craft, Shelton Jimmey S; Lot 231 Copperstone; May 4.
$242,900 Adams Homes Of Northwest Florida Inc to Evasew P Gerald, Evasew Patricia Ann; Lot 107 Woods Of Moccasin Wallow; May 9.
$242,500 Eteat LLC to Shepard Betsy; Lake Vista Residences Unit C 305; May 7.
$242,000 Calatlantic Group Inc, Ryland Group Inc to Jewell Mandy L, Jewell Matthew R; Lot 107 Old Mill Preserve; May 4.
$241,000 Costa Paolo, Costa Silvia Teixeira, Silvia Teixeira Costa Revocable Trust to Kaye Ana, Kaye Ana Marie; Lot 3189 Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour; May 11.
$240,000 Bartoszek Lynn R to Blackstone Daniel W, Blackstone Nancy K; Lot 896 Ridgewood Estates; May 8.
$240,000 D R Horton Inc to Sanchez Diana Carolina Tirado, Tirado Sanchez Diana Carolina; Lot 90 Cottages at San Lorenzo; May 8.
$240,000 Davis Barbara J, Davis Nathan E to Stewart Karen A, Stewart Kelly R; Lot 19 Blk A Springwood Greenfield Plantation; May 4.
$240,000 Dolgos Kenneth C, Dolgos Laura A to Dolgos Laura A; Lot 20 Regal Oaks; May 9.
$240,000 Happy Sands Home Solutions LLC to Hayes Irvin; Lot 24 Cordova Lakes; May 7.
$240,000 Leach Joseph E Ii, Leach Nancy J to Collins Deborah A, Collins Rudolph; Lot 109 Avalon at The Villages Of Palm Aire; May 11.
$240,000 Mayers Gerard S to Beach David E, Beach Nancy K; Garden Lakes Village Unit 42; May 8.
$238,990 D R Horton Inc to Ho Trinh T, Nguyen Hieu Tri; Lot 26 Villages Of Glen Creek; May 9.
$237,500 Garcia George, Garcia Mercedes C Living Trust, Garcia Mercedes Cortes, George Garcia Living Trust, Mercedes C Garcia Living Trust to Glindmeier Steven Eugene, Pickett Lori Jane; Lot 129 Central Park; May 7.
$237,000 Corbett Dennis M, Denbow Corbett Patti Jo to Stone Kristopher J; Lot 512 Forest Creek; May 7.
$235,000 Monticone Fabio, Monticone Gabriela Cecilia to Schubert Benjamin H, Schubert Glenna L; Lot 110 Rivers Edge; May 9.
$234,990 D R Horton Inc to Harrison Cynthia Kay, Harrison Ryan Spencer; Lot 83 Cottages at San Lorenzo; May 11.
$231,172 Gtis I Vgc LP to Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida; Villages Of Glen Creek; May 10.
$230,000 Bigham Charles R, Bigham Dona E to Bigham Chantele, Bigham Kent; Lot 52 Greenbrook Village; May 7.
$230,000 Manny David M to Lily Sunshine Rentals Inc; Lot 8 Blk 1 Bayou Harbor; May 4.
$230,000 Sellinger Sara R to Weller Deanna M; Woodlake Villas at Palm Aire Unit 5955; May 9.
$230,000 Wise Holly, Wise Leonard M to Espinet Emely A, Espinet Emely Domenech; Lot 48 Manatee Oaks; May 10.
$229,400 Cardel Homes, Cardel Master Builder Inc to Pope Patricia C; Lot 40 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 10.
$229,000 Patoray Property Group LLC to Johnson Wesley Alan; Lot 3 Blk E Cape Vista; May 4.
$229,000 Tenerife Southwest Investments Inc to La Bastilla Investments Inc; Regatta Pointe Unit A 301; May 11.
$227,900 Taylor Morrison Of Florida Inc to Rackley Christine Elizabeth, Rackley Troy Adams; Bacciano Ii at Esplanade Lakewood Ranch Unit 203; May 11.
$227,000 Biskner Mary T, Biskner Mary Teresa to Jackson Joy E, Jackson Richard C; Lot 8 Villages Of Thousand Oaks; May 7.
$225,000 Beach Crazy LLC to Slachciak Kevin; 0; May 9.
$225,000 Carpenter Corrine, Carpenter Sanford to Gann Jillian, Gann William; Lot 1 Blk J Kingsfield; May 4.
$224,900 Lowitz Robin S to Lindgren Family Trust, Lindgren Richard K, Lindgren Sherry A; Soleil Unit 102; May 9.
$224,000 Alvarado Maria Joanna to Polanco Jose Luis; Lot 78 Oak Terrace; May 10.
$224,000 Greyhawk Landing West LLC to Homes By Towne Of Greyhawk Landing West; Greyhawk Landing West; May 7.
$222,999 Lennar Homes LLC to Dees Charles Cameron, Dees Lauryn Danielle; Veranda I at Lakewood National Unit 412; May 4.
$222,000 Jones Daniel, Jones Wendy to Kammer Linda E, Kleinman J Michael; Lot 10 Blk B Whitfield Country Club Heights; May 8.
$220,400 Flammang Kristopher S, Flammang Margaret A to Lavigne Quinn Lynn, Quinn Jason; Lot 7 Fairways at Imperial Lakewoods; May 9.
$220,000 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Glanz Janice; Lot 2 Country Palms; May 7.
$220,000 Fendrick Erin M, Jordan Erin M, Jordan Heath A to Kreitsek Candia, Kreitsek Dennis L; Lot 16 Court Of Palms; May 4.
$220,000 Hartley Christine R, Hartley Vincent D to Reinhardt Leona, Reinhardt William J; Lot 41 Fosters Creek; May 10.
$220,000 Hughes Judy A, Hughes Rickey to Morris Tyler J; Lot 12 Blk G Pine Lakes; May 10.
$217,000 Bartlett Shelley to Pina Melissa Rae; Lot 64 San Michele at University Commons; May 7.
$216,200 Truman 2016 Sc6 Title Trust, U S Bank National Association to Revels Hannah, Wilkinson Brandon Scott; Lot 159 Water Oak; May 8.
$215,000 Bock Brendon E, Bock Christina M Scherer to Offerpad Spvborrower LLC; Lot 87 Tropical Highlands; May 11.
$215,000 Nelson Brady J, Nelson Laurin to Ryder James E; Blk 5 Anthonys Addition to Palmetto; May 9.
$215,000 Sykes Cordelia Diane, Sykes David Wayne, Sykes Family Revocable Living Trust to Prizament Tina C; Lot 6 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; May 7.
$213,000 Fairhomes Sunshine Housing Llp to Hernandez Rey M, Verdecia Ana M; Lot 3 Blk B Cape Vista; May 8.
$212,000 Obrien Kristin G, Slicker Brian C, Slicker Kristin G to Chase Carla Jean, Noe James Richard Ii; Lot 1 Blk C Sandpointe; May 4.
$210,000 Foster Betty L, Foster Joseph M Sr to Hedrick Joseph, Hedrick Linda; Lot 7 Blk B Whitfield Pines; May 8.
$210,000 Freeman Frank R Jr, Freeman Matilda M, Freeman Trust to Smithers Alice C, Smithers Robert L; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apts Unit V 32; May 4.
$210,000 Janet A Schnoor Trust, Schnoor Arthur, Schnoor Janet A to Obrien Carol J, Obrien James T; Country Village Unit 2258; May 7.
$208,250 Erdmann Kristina Lynn, Masengale Garrison Charles, Masengale Kristina Lynn to Perkins Jackson, Perkins Savannah; Lot 16 Blk 2 Poinciana Park; May 4.
$207,500 Parenteau Paula A, Parenteau Stuart W to Santini Natalie, Sieger Ronald; Lakebridge South Unit 42; May 7.
$205,000 1872341 Ontario Inc to Hall Simone D; Avista Of Palm Aire Unit 5638; May 8.
$205,000 Orlean Adam to Davis John Jeff; Lot 126 Catalina; May 7.
$205,000 Rousseau Geoffrey B, Rousseau Meagan to Preston Sarah Marie; Lot 12 Blk 2 Casa Del Sol; May 9.
$204,500 Mcdonald Marilyn K, Mcdonald Marilyn Knutsen, Palmer Marilyn K Mcdonald, Palmer Theron Dean to Short Tara Lynn; Lot 71 Cordova Lakes; May 7.
$203,000 Johnson Elizabeth, Kaplan Jeffrey M to Pingree Deborah; Boca Grove Unit 202; May 8.
$202,000 Beverly Jo Parker Revocable Trust, Parker Beverly Jo to Sinnott Adelheid B, Sinnott James Edward; Cambridge Village West Unit 15; May 9.
$200,000 Barkovich Judith L to Hansen Albert L, Hansen Karen; Lot 4 Bahia Vista; May 7.
$200,000 Doc Properties LLC to Males Charles, Males Kathy; Terrace I at Lakewood National Unit 127; May 9.
$200,000 Kennedy Investment Properties LLC to Ortiz Fran; Lot 32 Bach; May 7.
$200,000 Madeira Capital Fund LLC to Luffman Nancy; Lot 9 Blk F Southwood Village First Addition Re Plat; May 8.
$200,000 Patterson Donald E, Patterson Jean Ann to Smith Joshua D; Pt 10-34-17; May 8.
$200,000 Wright Earl W, Wright Lori A to Navarrete Manuel, Navarrete Maria; Pt 7-34-18; May 9.
$199,000 Devito Justin, Devito Lisa R to Garay Raul Ivan Machado, Machado Tania; Lot 66 Bayou Estates North; May 7.
$198,500 Sweetland David R, Sweetland Lee K to Garcia Kira, Garcia Taylor; Forest Creek; May 7.
$197,100 Mcdonald Cathleen E, Mcdonald James J to Mimi Iv Trust, Weiss Axel, Weiss Beate; Blk B Frank E Kimball; May 4.
$195,000 Blondin Karen, Oconnor William to De Hernandez Vilma D Resinos, Portillo Jose Argedis Hernandez; Lot 125 Fosters Creek; May 7.
$195,000 Hs and Kk Properties LLC to Rhodes Nathan W, Rhodes Whitney; Lot 7 Grande Villa Estates; May 8.
$195,000 Mckibben Linda to Atkins Allison, Atkins Rowan; Serenata Sarasota Unit 107; May 4.
$195,000 Wood Donald, Wood Elisa to Bee Cee Investments Ii LLC; Fairways at Pinebrook Unit 303; May 7.
$193,000 Holloran Dana to Pupo Abel I Alvarez, Vigo Mairelis Gongora; Lot 11 Blk J Bayshore Gardens; May 11.
$192,700 Cegan Cynthia Grace to Kinser Sherri L, Shumaker Steven W; Lot 45 Forest Pines; May 10.
$190,000 Fernandez Carlos, Fernandez Judy to Rodriguez Carlo, Rodriguez Leigh; Lot 156 Oak View; May 4.
$190,000 Parrish David M, Parrish Melanie A to Love Benjamin, Love Jacki; Lot 2 Blk 15 Fairview Park Addition; May 9.
$190,000 Peck Michael to Mojica Michelle Medina, Rivera Hermes Saul Flamenco; Blk C Golfview Park; May 7.
$187,400 Sw Reo Trust 2015 1, U S Bank National Association to Eitman Tara; Harborage On Braden River Iii Unit B 02; May 11.
$186,000 Timely Assistance Inc to Washington Steven, Washington Tawanna; Lot 35 Blk 7 Southwood Village; May 7.
$185,000 Kardel Aaron M, Kardel Naomi Elisabeth to Young Daniel S, Young Julie Ann; Blk H Hill Park; May 10.
$185,000 Lennar Homes LLC to Watson Jacqueline Maria; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 316; May 4.
$185,000 Moneymaker Elizabeth D to Andrews Melissa, Andrews Neal; Lot 84 Woods Of Whitfield; May 10.
$185,000 Neumann Patricia Dallys, Neumann Volkhard W to Gould Fred R Iii, Gould Star; Lot 18 Villas at Oak Bend; May 8.
$183,000 Linda F Mills Revocable Living Trust, Mills Linda F, Mills Manley L to German Jeffrey; Sherwood Village Wildewood Springs Unit 264D; May 10.
$182,500 Magliola Rosa Kao, Vallieres Claude to Finney Duane M, Finney Rhonda L; River Isles; May 7.
$180,000 Williams Kirk W, Williams Luise A to Friday Christopher J; Lot 4 Trassler; May 8.
$179,400 Rinehart Homes LLC to Fernandez Martin A; Lot 22 Cortez Landings; May 4.
$178,000 Maleske Rachel S to Chappel Jillian E, Goodwin Ethan D; Palmetto Point; May 10.
$178,000 Mandri Najlaa, Mandri Omar to Candelario Fredy, Gonzalez Ana J Zacarias; Lot 5 Blk 2 Bells; May 4.
$177,000 Butler Charles Alfred, Butler Joy Inez, Dalton Joy Inez to Dalton Courtney, Lundholm Justin; Lot 574 Copperstone; May 11.
$177,000 Toscano Jeffrey, Toscano Jennifer, Toscano Richard J to Raja Dewan S, Sultana Bahar; Greenbrook Walk Unit 106; May 9.
$176,900 Rios Jose G Molina to Steiner Christine L Hayes, Steiner Edward; Lot 165 Oak View; May 4.
$175,000 Berard Brigitte, Cadieux Gilles to Palumbo Gary, Palumbo Mary Lou; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apts Unit 218; May 10.
$175,000 Greenwalt Bonnie, Greenwalt Laurie Ellen to Mackey Thelma Irene, Mackey Trust; Serenata Sarasota Unit 103; May 8.
$175,000 Wilkerson Adam to Jones Cynthia, Jones James R; Covert Iii; May 4.
$172,800 Hunniford Blake, Hunniford Whitney to Heiners Kimberly S, Heiners Uwe W; Lot 34 Oak View; May 9.
$172,500 Lockard Richard to Tolmie Janet; Cambridge Village Unit 6; May 9.
$172,500 Stephenson Manor Homes Inc to Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida; Heron Creek; May 10.
$170,000 Dewitt Helen Y, Dewitt Willard R, Willard R Dewitt and Helen Y Dewitt Revocable Joint Tenancy Trust to Woods David E; Saint Judes Unit 4; May 4.
$170,000 Smith Jerrould Iii, Smith Kristine to Hardin Barry L, Hardin Candice A; Eagle Creek Iv Unit 7532; May 11.
$170,000 Triam Investments LLC to East Opalocka Sales Inc; Lot 9 Blk B Hills Grove; May 8.
$169,900 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Becerra Jordan, Becerra Martha; Pt 12-35-17; May 9.
$169,900 Loria Eric J, Loria William M to Bias Gaudencio Santana; Blk E Edgewood Park; May 4.
$167,746 King Paul to R J Gould Insurance Agency Inc; Lot 56 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 9.
$167,000 Alvarado Maria Joanna to Polanco Jose Luis; Lot 78 Oak Terrace; May 10.
$165,000 Chudy Elizabeth S to Custodio Gloria, Gonzalez Jeimy; Alandale; May 10.
$165,000 Fairbanks Daniel H, Fairbanks Sheryl L to De Leon Jacqueline Castellanos; Lot 322 Pinecrest; May 7.
$162,000 Mcneish Clyde F Jr, Mcneish Diana K to Kirby Carol J, Kirby Layne Teresa A; Trinity Circle Of Mount Vernon Unit 9417; May 10.
$160,000 Collins John H, Collins Norma K to Helmes Debra D, Helmes Donald A; Lot 6 Palm View Garlens; May 4.
$160,000 Decker Lindsay, Decker Ryan, Perez Lindsay, Trotter Donald P to Friddle Miguel, Friddle Miquel, Wade Christina; Lot 16 Blk C Oakwood; May 4.
$160,000 Santanello Ana T, Santanello Joseph A Jr to Ruby Bruce J; Vivienda at Bradenton Ii Unit 26; May 11.
$160,000 Zenko Jane E, Zenko Mark A to Graham Lori, Graham Ronald; Vizcaya Unit 721; May 8.
$159,777 Spirit 16 Of Srq LLC to Mascary Sandra, Rice James; Lot 20 Blk J White Bear Park; May 11.
$158,000 Alzate Jonathan, Balcazar Juan C to Gomez Len Escalona; Lot 9 Blk C Kirkhaven; May 8.
$157,000 Sandbar Coastal Exchange LLC to Nice Lawns Inc; Willowbrook Unit 905; May 7.
$156,500 Mahoney Mary Margaret, Mary Margaret Mahoney Revocable Trust to Rickman Patricia A, Rickman Randy P; Eagle Creek Iii Unit 7478; May 11.
$156,000 Dobbs Jon A, Steele Velma Jean Revocable Living Trust, Velma Jean Steele Revocable Living Trust to Antcliff Mary, Antcliff Ronald, Ronald Antcliff and Mary Antcliff Revocable Trust; Lot 10 Tropic Isles Mobile Home Estates; May 10.
$155,679 Neal Communities Of Southwest Florida LLC to White Phyllis C, White Revocable Trust, White Richard A; Lot 23 Tides End; May 10.
$155,000 Legault Thomas L to Reese Kenneth R Sr, Reese Patricia C; Braden River Ranchettes; May 9.
$155,000 Linda J Maxwell Amended and Restated Trust, Maxwell Lewis F, Maxwell Linda J Amended and Restated Trust to Barrett Bridget M; Valencia Garden Unit 223; May 8.
$155,000 Mantee County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Mayhew Britinie L; Lot 105 Gilley Pattens Addition to The City Of Bradentown; May 8.
$155,000 Miller Amy, Miller Sean to Visco Mickey J; Village at Townpark Unit 201; May 7.
$155,000 Noah Global Enterprise LLC to Lutz Jason Edward; Lot 198 Sunny Lakes Estates; May 8.
$152,250 Aaron Samantha L, Loomis Kyle B to Matos Arnoldo Martinez; Lot 252 Sunny Lakes Estates; May 8.
$152,000 Uhrig Charles E to Doerr Mary Jane, Mary Jane Doerr Trust; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 209; May 4.
$151,300 Gomez Zoila, Wachovia Mortgage Fsb, Wells Fargo Bank to Christenson LLC; Blk 26 Holiday Heights Second Addition 2009 Ca 011127; May 7.
$150,000 Becker David, Becker Family Trust to Benton Audra, Benton Joseph; Lot 5 Blk C Woods at Conquistador; May 4.
$150,000 Cabral Allen, Cabral Barbara to Cumbie Laurie Carley; Mainstreet at Bradenton Unit 203; May 10.
$150,000 Ricardo Raul to Perez Yunier, Ricardo Heidi; Lot 1 Magee Place; May 9.
$147,500 Ventura Jose Virgilio to Farinas Eunices J; Lot 19 Blk B Osceola Heights; May 8.
$146,520 Reises Janice Anne, Reises Jeffrey L to Thress James R; Lot 99 Farrows; May 9.
$145,000 Karen B Kelley Inter Vivos Trust, Kelley Karen B to Sunstate Financial Resources Inc; Lot 3 Lamp Post Place; May 9.
$145,000 Massa Josephine to Orr Anne M; Morton Village Unit A 7; May 4.
$145,000 Mizell Clayton J, Yoder Silvia to Manatee School For The Arts, Renaissance Arts and Education Inc; Lot 2 Sunkist Annex; May 9.
$144,000 Cherry Wilma J Revocable Living Trust, Watkins Kathleen A, Wilma J Cherry Revocable Living Trust to Pair Bertha M, Pair Ronald E; Lot 21 Blk C Townhouses Of Lakeside South; May 8.
$143,900 Decker Harold, Decker Suzanne Chalekian to Snell Norman Jeffrey, Snell Robin Lee; 0; May 8.
$143,000 G and R Libby Properties LLC to Eckman James; Eagle Creek Iv Unit 7510; May 9.
$142,100 Hunter Kathleen, Markey Carl, Markey Joyce E, Markey Paul, Shelley Marjorie to Rmac Trust Series 2016 Ctt, U S Bank Natonal Association; Lot 28 Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony 2017 Ca 003166; May 7.
$142,000 Adams Mary F, Adams Stephen R to Whaley Richard Stephen; Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 6 C; May 11.
$141,000 Forbes Bruce S, Forbes Pauline C to Simotes Larry S; Lot 29 Blk A Bayshore Gardens; May 7.
$141,000 Sw Remic Trust 2015 1, U S Bank National Association to Sw Reo Trust 2015 1, U S Bank National Association; Harborage On Braden River Iii Unit B 02; May 11.
$141,000 Zieschang Talon K to Garger Sara; Village at Townpark Unit 201; May 4.
$139,000 Clark George Donald, Greene Clark Diane E, Greene Clark Dianne E to Johansson Deborah A, Johansson Lee N; Country Village Unit 2132; May 8.
$138,600 Ok Willow Walk LLC to Maronda Homes Inc Of Florida; Willow Walk; May 4.
$138,000 Hatlestad Michael W, Libby Susan Hatlestad to Bacarella Michele; Greens at Pinebrook Unit 503; May 9.
$137,089 Burgess Lisa M, Kennedy Lisa M to Kennedy Lisa M, Kennedy Matthew; Lot 5 Greenbrook Village; May 9.
$133,000 Ross Charles G, Ross Jan S to Mcnicholas John Thomas, Mcnicholas Patricia Ann; Ironwood Fourteenth Unit 404 N; May 4.
$132,000 Bagwell Lucy W to Brown David, Brown Denna; Fairways at Pinebrook Unit 306; May 10.
$131,500 Van Vo Son, Vo Son Van to Plmventures LLC; Bahia Court; May 4.
$130,000 Contarino Stephen D to Elkins Christina Ann, Elkins Jeffrey Jay; Pt 02-33-19; May 10.
$130,000 Fredo Elaine M, Fredo James J, Lessard Irene M, Lessard Michael to Folaron Maura T; El Conquistador Village I Unit 106; May 8.
$130,000 Gu Jinyi to Bjp LLC; Oak Trail Unit 4608; May 11.
$130,000 Pierson Eric, Pierson Heather to Redjvani Mahsa; Palms Of Cortez Unit 5; May 8.
$130,000 Redsky Development LLC to Old Republic Exchange, Urban Jaroslav, Urban Vlasta M; Hudsons Subdivision Of The 3Rd Section Of Rosedale Lot 442; May 7.
$130,000 Scarani Louis, Scarani Stephen to Gibbs Deborah A, Gibbs Richard W; Ridgewood Oaks Unit 62; May 8.
$130,000 Smith Robert Frederick to Blackwater Boys LLC; Pt 10-37-22; May 9.
$130,000 Towshack Donna Marie, Towshack John Joseph to Rusnak Penelope Jean, Rusnak Thomas Albert; Leisure Lake Village Unit 122; May 4.
$129,900 Desoto Holdings Inc to Redwood Real Estate Corp; Lot 5 Blk G T A Howzes Second Plat In Palmetto Fla; May 11.
$129,900 Oeppen Michael G, Oeppen Veronica M to Lakey Patricia A; Bayshore Village Unit 1701; May 7.
$126,000 Fortier Olive A to Fortier Joseph R; Lot 7 Blk C Braden River Lakes; May 8.
$125,000 Cortez Park Homeowners Inc to Ritter Carol A; Cortez Park Unit 8; May 7.
$125,000 Hawkins Willa to Hassell Helen Frances, Hassell Terrence Michael; Dude Ranch Acres; May 10.
$122,800 Brown Agnes M, Snedeker Karen Brown, Snedeker Robert E to Holbrook Janet I; Country Village Unit 2201; May 9.
$122,000 Sherman Patricia V to Butler Arlene, Butler Billie G; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 489; May 10.
$121,000 Beckham Jacquelyn K, Beckham Lewis Steven to Demarest Hebo; Heron Harbour Unit 203; May 10.
$120,000 Aurora Family Trust, Geeslin John Warren Revocable Trust, John Warren Geeslin Revocable Trust, Martin Wendell to Meridian Trust LLC; Blk A Benjamin; May 9.
$120,000 Christensen Elaine A to Weise Wendy J; Country Village Unit 3106; May 8.
$120,000 Hammes William to Moore Betty, Moore John; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 284; May 8.
$115,300 Augustin Hyppolite to Bank Of New York, Bank Of New York Mellon, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust 2003 Sd1, Jpmorgan Chase Bank; Blk B Adams 2015 Ca 005545; May 7.
$115,000 Belury Lance to Andrews Bobby L, Welcher Larry P; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iv Unit 1504; May 8.
$114,900 Groth Dennis L, Groth Joyce E to Moore Dianne J, Moore Richard W; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 24; May 8.
$113,000 Citibank, Structured Asset Mortgage Investments Ii Trust 2007 Ar1, Wilmington Trust to Sciulara Anna V, Sciulara Guiseppe P; Lot 3 Blk 21 Sabal Harbour; May 4.
$110,000 Dietz Properties LLC to Cooper Travis C; Villages Of Pointe West Unit 8 A; May 7.
$109,900 Harnish Danielle Lee to Whiting Linda G; Links at Pinebrook Unit 605; May 4.
$109,100 Bozell Mona R to Madison Hecm Vi LLC; Blk 7 Anthonys Addition to Palmetto 2017 Ca 004841; May 11.
$109,000 Blum Dale C, Blum Marilyn A to Craig Alan, Craig Jessica; Spicewood Unit 118; May 4.
$108,000 Bronson Agnes Mccolloch Wilson to Villalobos Claudia A; El Conquistador Village I Unit 105; May 4.
$108,000 Pettit Joanne Tomassi, Tomassi Ida, Tomassi Joanne to Seecharran Dennis T, Seecharran Trish; Lot 26 Foxbrook; May 9.
$105,000 Aubri LLC to Sagrilla Robert; Onahom Farms; May 9.
$104,000 Legaspi Helen, Trudel David to Sitkowski Karen Lynn; Bayshore Village Condominium I Unit 301; May 8.
$100,100 Behn Ervin, Mtglq Investors LP to Sobr Frederick J; 2017 Ca 001948; May 9.
$100,000 Redsky Development LLC to Old Republic Exchange, Urban Jaroslav, Urban Vlasta M; Lot 11 Blk 3 One Seminole Park; May 7.
$100,000 Riva Flavio to Petri Gayle Catherine, Petri Kimberly G; Conquistador Village 1 Unit 103; May 9.
$100,000 Vargas Israel to Vargas Isaias; Lot 11 Cortez Landings; May 11.
$98,000 Angle Robert H Jr, Angle Steven K to Eiden Carolyn M, Eiden Martin N Iii, Martin N Eiden Iii and Carolyn M Eiden Joint Trust; Terraces 3 Of Tara Unit 303; May 4.
$97,915 Angelo Ingorvaia Ira 38192, Equity Trust Company, Ingorvaia Angelo Ira 38192 to Equity Trust Company, Ingorvala Wendy Ira 38193, Wendy Ingorvala Ira 38193; Lot 8 Palm Harbor; May 9.
$96,000 Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Fontaine Kerri L to Bayview Loan Servicing LLC; Blk B Ardmore 2013 Ca 006613; May 11.
$94,000 Flippin Sunshine Estates LLC to Little Melton H; Harbor Pines Unit 6; May 4.
$92,500 Kunikova Pavla to Varnadore Properties L L C; Lot 17 Blk 1 Orange Park; May 4.
$90,000 Welling Kenneth E, Welling Lorraine F to Pegram Pamela R; Woodpark at Desoto Square Unit 301; May 8.
$89,000 Holden Carol E, Holden Ruth A, Kline Charles, Kline Nancy C to Hetrick Christine Ann, Hetrick Dale H; Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 347; May 8.
$86,900 Gamble Creek L C to J Michael Fine Homes LLC; Lot 5033 Twin Rivers; May 9.
$86,500 Scalera Catherine A, Scalera Michelle A to Riekel William J Iii, Scalera Michelle A; Lot 2 Indigo Ridge Terrace at University Place; May 9.
$85,000 Fenton Clyde V, Fenton Shirley H to Fenton Clyde V, Fenton Shirley H; Lot 46 Village Green Of Bradenton; May 8.
$85,000 Johnson Rita C, Johnson Robert J to Leblanc Raymond J, Smith Leblanc Sharon L; Westwinds Village Unit M 10; May 4.
$85,000 Judy Marjorie A, Judy Thomas E to Carpenter Gary; Lot 23 Blk D Casa Loma Mobilehome; May 7.
$85,000 King Christine, King Kenneth to Staley Donald, Staley Lisa; Villager Apartments Unit No 3 Unit 9; May 9.
$85,000 Smith Caroline C to Hundstad Nancy S, Hundstad Richard W; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 22 5; May 8.
$84,400 Gamble Creek L C to Johnson Dustin Taylor; Lot 5016 Twin Rivers; May 9.
$84,000 Taylor Woodrow Communities at Artisan Lakes L L C to Meritage Homes Of Florida Inc; Artisan Lakes Eaves Bend; May 9.
$82,000 Smith Donella J to Hope Patrick G, Hope Sheila S; Raintree Unit 819; May 8.
$81,400 Gamble Creek L C to Freeman Cynthia S, Freeman Elijah J; Lot 5011 Twin Rivers; May 9.
$80,400 Gamble Creek L C to Maneely Paul C, Maneely Suellen B; Lot 5006 Twin Rivers; May 9.
$80,000 Highlands Citrus Inc to Jones Potato Farm Inc; Pt 8-33-22; May 4.
$80,000 Skelton Martha F, Skelton Roy A to Dizzine Jillian E, Do Nghia Hun; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 417; May 9.
$80,000 Terrie C Woods Trust, Woods Terrie C, Woods Wanda L to Bronson Bert D Jr, Bronson Ida Diane; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 621; May 7.
$79,900 Gamble Creek Lc to J Michael Fine Homes LLC; Lot 5044 Twin Rivers; May 9.
$78,540 James Sharon W, Moore Gloria A to Escobar Manuel R; Ironwood Third Unit 303 D; May 10.
$78,000 Harvey Marion L, Hogan Neal J, Hogan Sharon I, Kulley Andrew Mark, Kulley Michael Robert, Kulley Walter T, Kulley William R, Perks Barbara M, Slawson Sara J to Juricki John Z; Bay Pointe at Cortez Unit 2101; May 10.
$77,500 Linda K Vander Veen Trust, Vander Veen Linda K to Richardson Charles Thomas, Thompson Leslie A; Morningside Unit 401; May 11.
$75,970 Harding Janet to Shadybrook Village Owners Association Inc; Shadybrook Village Unit 120 B; May 7.
$75,900 Freda Stephanie to Omega Properties Group LLC; Lot 96 2Nd Addition to Edgewood; May 9.
$75,000 Sullivan Carolyn G, Sullivan Terence O to 6114 9Th Ave Cir Ne LLC; Lot 16 Blk A Cypress Creek Estates; May 7.
$74,000 Godin Arlene, Godin Gilbert to Breese Arley, Breese Susan R; Lot 83 Tidevue Estates; May 7.
$73,000 Gilbert Barbara J, Hollister Barbara J to Gilbert Carol, Gilbert Eric, Hollister Barbara J; Pt 1-34-17; May 7.
$72,500 Hibbert Donald Foster Jr to Honaker Douglas; Tropic Isles Co Op Inc Unit 190; May 7.
$72,183 Trivers Kristina P, Trivers Kristina Petroula to Trivers James J, Trivers Kristina P; Lot 185 Harrison Ranch; May 9.
$72,000 Eskildsen Emily M, Eskildsen Shane M, Suydam Emily M to Keniston Lynn N; Creekview Condominiums Unit 4C; May 8.
$72,000 Leslie K Morford and Vesta Morford Trust, Morford Leslie K, Morford Vesta A to Forbes John W Sr, Parks Benita; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 196; May 8.
$71,138 Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Dartmouth Capital Group Land Trust, Furber Stephen H; Bayshore Village Unit 902; May 9.
$70,000 Collier Holly M to Nifong John R; Villager Apartments No 4 Unit 30; May 11.
$70,000 Matos Blanca E, Matos Blanche E, Matos George, Matos Jorge L to Armetta Francesco S, Armetta Ray P; Bayshore On The Lake Unit 419; May 8.
$66,000 Wallis Lloyd A Jr, Wallis Ruth C to Holsten Debra Ann; Oakwood Villas Unit 44; May 4.
$64,000 Broszio Marx, Broszio Marx R, Johnson James W, Johnson James Wright to Tillman Jeffrey; Waterbury Grapefruit Tracts; May 7.
$64,000 Mayer Shirley M, Mayer Thomas H to Mayer Shirley M, Mayer Thomas H, Roberson Charles H Sr, Roberson Michele; Lot 58 North River Estates; May 8.
$62,900 Property Ventures LLC to Forbes Bruce Scott; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 338; May 8.
$61,000 Fountain George J, Fountain Susan M to Ramsey Betty W, Wood Cody W Sr; Burgundy Unit 288; May 8.
$60,000 Geiger Jeremy, Geiger Wilber to Urban Jaroslav, Urban Vlasta M; Blk I Singeltary; May 7.
$60,000 Turffs Gary L to Brand William C, William C Brand Living Trust; Lot 6 Braden Court; May 9.
$58,000 Beck Russell A, Phochaisri Naruedee to Martinez Kimberly, Martinez Manuel; Lot 3 Blk C Casa Loma Mobilehome; May 7.
$57,000 Arduini Michael D to Espinoza Francisco J, Landaeta Luz A; Lot 10 Saddlehorn Estates; May 9.
$56,700 Ackerman Carolyn S, Ackerman Chester S, Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, Shadow Brook Condominium Owners Association Inc to Federal National Mortgage Association; Shadowbrook Mobile Home Subdivision Unit 333 2017 Ca 003579; May 7.
$55,000 Cook Daniel to Potter Beth; Blk 7 Fairview Park; May 9.
$55,000 Coomes Holly E, Parks Holly E to Layhew Edward Jr, Layhew Lisa; Pt 32-34-22; May 4.
$55,000 Erica Gisela Espamer LLC to Espamer Erica; Hidden Hollow Unit 3145; May 4.
$55,000 Evans Shirley B to Carty Sandra D; Sugar Creek Country Club Unit 1149; May 4.
$54,900 Scifres Alvin N, Scifres Janice M to Belec Germain, Proulx Anne Lise; Blk H Fair Lane Acres; May 9.
$54,500 Beard Shirley Ann, Hudec Julie to Arias Humberto L, Arias Mirta; Oakwood Villas Unit 73; May 10.
$54,000 Johnson Keith R, Johnson Korey R to Cahalan Dennis J; Sugar Creek Campground Estates Unit 96; May 7.
$54,000 Smart Owner Solution LLC to Martin Mitchel, Martin Susan; Second Bayshore Condominium Unit B 32; May 9.
$52,500 Ok Willow Walk LLC to Ih Central Florida LLC; Lot 248 Willow Walk; May 7.
$50,000 Christensen Harold R, Christensen Lynn S, Harold R Christensen Living Trust to Younce Darlene, Younce Gary W; Lot 3 Blk 37 Trailer Estates; May 7.
$50,000 Schwencke Frank P to Kuntz Deborah Ann; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 85; May 9.
$45,000 H and M Paecht Trust, Paecht Harold T, Paecht Marilyn H to Wolpert John C, Wolpert Victoria L; Lot 8 Blk H Unit One Of Desoto Community; May 7.
$45,000 Monts Tom Jr to Manatee County; Pt 30-33-19; May 7.
$43,000 Brisson William F, Tucker Nancy L to Brisson William F, Tucker Nancy L; Bayshore Village Condominium I Unit 504; May 7.
$43,000 Smith Betty J, Smith Leon R to Irvine Francine, Roy Guy, Roy Jacqueline, Roy Richard L; El Rancho Village Unit B 3; May 9.
$42,000 Zeigler Kevin to Trust No 490518, Vea Fidu Inc; Pic Town; May 4.
$41,000 Stephen Susan E to Frisk Michael, Frisk Wendy; El Rancho Village Unit M 29; May 10.
$40,000 Hall Roy A, Hughes Annette to Payne Ben, Payne Teri; Lot 2 Gold Star Ranches; May 4.
$40,000 Hughes Annette to French Natalie; Lot 1 Gold Star Ranches; May 4.
$39,000 Betty Jane Bruce Revocable Trust, Bruce Betty Jane to Moroney Brian, Moroney Sylvia; Bayshore Windmill Village Co Op Inc Unit K 7; May 8.
$38,100 Robinette Bette E, Robinette Betty E, Wells Fargo Bank to S A F Solutions LLC; Cambridge Village Unit 22 2016 Ca 003771; May 9.
$38,000 Ganz Joseph to Garner Mark; Lot 12 Blk D Section One Floridana Mobile Home; May 7.
$35,000 Brooks Marcia, Thompson Marcia to Farooq Sarah, Pitts Clarence J Ii; Pt 31-34-18; May 8.
$35,000 Gomez Pamela D to Buck Sheila P; Pt 10-35-17; May 8.
$34,950 Kornja Saveta to Kornja Saveta, Stefan Dirica; Southern Pine Building Of Harbor Pines Unit 4; May 11.
$33,000 Harris Jack to Harris Hallie, Harris Jack; Lot 16 Blk G Bayshore Gardens; May 8.
$32,500 Forsyth Dorothy C, Forsyth Stanley L to 3104 Cynthia Place Land Trust, Modrcin Larry; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 327; May 9.
$32,500 Gfb Partners Lllp to Schneider Frederick W, Schneider Janice E; Lot 42 North River Estates; May 4.
$32,500 Hill Donna, Hill Donna L, Hill George, Hill George W to Cole Brent R; Leisure Lake Village Unit 207; May 8.
$30,000 Barnes Loreda to Harris Jullie A, Harris Raymond E; Lot 27 Blk L Unit One Of Desoto Community; May 7.
$29,900 Allain Paul, Dawdy Lyn to Miller Judith D, Miller Thomas C, Wilt Jeanne C, Wilt Jerald L; El Rancho Village Unit C 17; May 7.
$29,000 Goddard Roger, Goddard Ruth to Hayes Joyce J, Hayes William D; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 265; May 7.
$28,000 Fidu Trust No 239 007, Zeigler Kevin to Advanta Ira Services LLC, Ira 8006986; Lot 112 Pic Town; May 4.
$23,300 May Colleen, Millbrook Hoa Inc to 1296 Millbrook Circle Land Trust, 1296Mc Land Trust, Black Point Assets Inc, Star Pointe Capital LLC; Lot 38 Blk A Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation 2017 Cc 003953; May 9.
$21,750 El Halak Inaam, El Okdi Saad to El Halak Inaam, El Okdi Saad, El Okdi Sawsan S; Kenson Park; May 4.
$20,000 Babich Michael J, Mccormack Jean, Michael J Babich Florida Trust, Olmsted Robert to Mccormack David G, Mccormack Rosemarie Johnson; Leisure Lake Village Unit 61; May 4.
$19,400 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six; May 4.
$18,000 Leisure Lake Co Op Inc to Sigler Donald B, Sigler Vickie A; Leisure Lake Village Unit 110; May 4.
$16,000 Jaeger Cathleen R, Jaeger Richard D to Van Tongeren Anne, Van Tongeren Steve; Umbrella Beach Resort Unit A 5; May 9.
$16,000 Powers David to Powers David, Powers Gilbert H Jr; Palm Lakes Estates Unit 271; May 7.
$15,600 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 101; May 11.
$14,001 Bluegreen Vacations Unlimited Inc to Vacation Trust Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 224; May 11.
$10,000 Pompey Mildred, Pompey Ronnie to Waters Freddrick B, Waters Selina; Lot 4 Blk 6 Barwicks; May 11.
$5,100 Bestway Truck Repair LLC, Boncoski Julie D, Boncoski Russell A Sr, Internal Revenue Service to Sehlke Brian; 2018 Ca 000108; May 11.
$1,040 Middleton Esmond G, Torrez Martha I to Carrillo Jessica T, Torrez Martha I; Blk C Beighneer Manor; May 7.
$1,000 Reid David C, Reid Sharon Kay to Nelson Paula; Lot 20 Blk 35 Trailer Estates; May 10.
$100 Brace Hanford, Brace Hanford G, Brace Shelley L, Brace Shelly L R, Gonzalez Ralph F Jr to Bank Of America; Lot 2 Rye Meadows 2015 Ca 005429; May 9.
$100 Greenwood Nancy, Greenwood Nancy Oakley Mills, Mills Nancy Oakley, Mohr Nancy O Mills to Ace Securities Corp Home Equity Loan Trust Series 2005 He7, Hsbc Bank Usa; Lot 25 Edgewood 2017 Ca 000811; May 7.
$100 Hurtubise Jamie, Hurtubise Jody to Resort Sixty Six Owners Association Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 108; May 8.
$100 Miller Williamson Karen A, Williamson Karen, Williamson Thomas, Williamson Thomas M, Williamson Thomas Marion to Gsaa Home Equity Trust 2006 19, U S Bank; Lot 69 Greyhawk Landing 2014 Ca 001487; May 7.
$20 Diluzio David C, Glanville Priscilla J to Diluzio David C, Diluzio Glanville Trust, Glanville Priscilla J; Lot 146 Village Of Palm Aire; May 8.
$20 Welch David W, Welch Hilary G to Welch David W, Welch Hilary G, Welch Trust; Lot 84 Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 4.
$19 Gilvey Gail to Gail A Gilvey Trust, Gilvey Gail A; Longboat Harbour Unit 104; May 7.
$19 Gilvey Gail to Gail A Gilvey Trust, Gilvey Gail A; Longboat Harbour Unit 301; May 7.
$10 Alcala Maria Macarena Pelaez, Grillo Hector Emiliano to Marina Sunset LLC; Bel Mare Unit 302; May 8.
$10 Alderman Barbara, Alderman Robert to Resort Sixty Six Owners Association Inc; Resort Sixty Six Unit 108; May 8.
$10 Alvarado Sonia to Alvarado Gilbert; Lot 127 Old Mill Preserve; May 4.
$10 Amato Paul, Paul Amato Living Trust to Amato Donna, Michele Cassie; Lot 35 Catalina; May 4.
$10 Ariyana J Saint Jennings Trust, Jennings Ariyana J Saint, Saint Jennings Ariyana J to Burns David R Ii, Burns Lisa B; Pt 35-34-22; May 7.
$10 Bak Eugene F, Bak Genevieve to Bak Eugene M; Lot 13 Blk B College Heights; May 8.
$10 Barlow Alice K, Clement Carol to Greco Brian; Lot 83 Braden Castle Park; May 7.
$10 Barnett Ellen, Barnett Kenneth to Barnett Ellen; Lot 34 Covered Bridge Estates; May 10.
$10 Barnett Marylin J, Gerling Rodney D, Marylin J Barnett Survivors Trust to Barnett Ellen, Barnett Kenneth; Lot 34 Covered Bridge Estates; May 8.
$10 Barrigar Mary Ann, Barrigar Robert Dale to Barrigar Mary Ann B, Barrigar Robert D, Mary Ann B Barrigar Trust, Robert D Barrigar Living Trust; Veranda I at River Strand Unit 1121; May 10.
$10 Bravo Juan Manual to Bravo Juan Manual, Olvera Irma Y; Lot 406 Pinecrest; May 4.
$10 Breckenridge Property Fund 2016 LLC to Champery Real Estate 2015 LLC; 0; May 8.
$10 Brown James H to Irizarry William Joseph; Blk D Fair Lane Acres; May 9.
$10 Carnes Margaret G, Carnes Richard B to Carnes Margaret G, Carnes Richard B, Carnes Trust; Lot 10 Blk G Lakeridge Falls; May 8.
$10 Carter Kihmn to Carter Robert; Blk H Beau Vue Estates; May 10.
$10 Cayce Dee V, Cayce Kirk A to Cayce Dee V, Cayce Family Trust, Cayce Kirk A; Lot 246 River Place; May 10.
$10 Colarossi Elaine M to Colarossi Elaine Maire, Elaine Marie Colarossi Living Trust; Lot 25 Mirabella at Village Green; May 8.
$10 Collard Clarence to Plumb Jacqueline K; Piney Point Homeowners Cooperative Unit 374; May 4.
$10 Country Lakes Co Op Inc to Burgess Rod, Turner Noreen; Country Lakes Village Manufactured Housing Community Unit 264; May 8.
$10 David J Smith and Lorrie Worrell Smith Intervivos Declaration Of Trust, Smith David J, Worrell Smith Lorrie to Smith David J, Worrell Smith Lorrie; Or2705 Pg3300; May 4.
$10 De Colliard Elba Rodriguez to Colliard Peter, De Colliard Elba Rodriguez; Or2608 Pg2401; May 10.
$10 Dm and Md Florida Property LLC to Bray David L, Bray Michaela R; Lot 1 Sarabay Estates; May 10.
$10 Donna L Mckinney Trust, Mckinney Donna L Trust, Mckinney Leslie G to Benfield Elizabeth B, Benfield James E; Via Roma Reach Resort Unit 16; May 10.
$10 Downey Carol A to Carol A Downey Restated Trust, Downey Carol A, Downey Ruth E, Parrino Kelli; Lot 51 Fairfield; May 10.
$10 Dring Nancy E, Dring Rick L to Dring Nancy, Dring Rick, Rick and Nancy Dring Trust; Pt 30-35-18; May 10.
$10 Earle W Johnson Revocable Trust, Johnson Earle W Revocable Trust, Owens Sonja to Owens Sonja, Romines Rochelle; Blk 11 Braden Castle Camp; May 4.
$10 Edell Carol, Edell David to Edell Carol, Edell David; Lot 55 Dream Island; May 11.
$10 Erdmann Christopher Alan to Erdmann Kristina Lynn, Masengale Kristina Lynn; Lot 16 Blk 2 Poinciana Park; May 4.
$10 Esther A Olson Matthews F K A Esther A Olsen Revocable Living Trust, Matthews Esther A Olson Revocable Living Trust, Olson Esther A Revocable Living Trust, Roth Rogers Sheryl L, Roth Russell G to Matthews Charles T Jr; Lot 40 Tara; May 10.
$10 Eurice Hilary, Eurice Ryan L to Eurice Ryan L; West Oneco; May 7.
$10 Eurice Ryan L to Eurice Louis F, Eurice Mary L; West Oneco; May 7.
$10 Fennema George E, Fennema Ruth A to Fennema George E, Fennema Ruth A, George E Fennema and Ruth A Fennema Joint Living Trust; Golf Lakes Residents Unit 616; May 10.
$10 Finn Catherine S to Casa De Kakki LLC, Finn Cathenne S; 0; May 4.
$10 Flinker Beatrice R, Flinker Stephen E to Flinker Beatrice R, Flinker Stephen E, Stephen E Flinker and Beatrice R Flinker Joint Family Trust; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 431; May 11.
$10 Florio Ernest Rolland to Ernest R Florio Trust, Florio Ernest R; Lot 7 Riverdale Revised; May 10.
$10 Frank James R Sr, Frank Linda K, Thomas Linda K to Frank James R Sr, Frank Linda K; Lot 1 Elaines; May 7.
$10 Geller Alan J to Alan J Geller Revocable Living Trust, Geller Alan J; Lot 42 Country Club East at Lakewood Ranch; May 10.
$10 Gibbons Margaret, Gibbons Michael W to Gibbons Andrew P, Gibbons Margaret, Gibbons Michael W; Golf Lakes Residents Cooperative Unit 523; May 4.
$10 Gibson Sue Boyes to Gibson Sue Boyes; Palms Of Cortez Unit 16; May 7.
$10 Gilley Horace T, Gilley Horace Tiller, Gilley June, Gilley June L to Gilley June L, June L Gilley Living Trust; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6210; May 10.
$10 Guiliano Anthony Joseph Jr, Guiliano Monica Jean to Guiliano Anthony J Jr, Guiliano Monica J, Guiliano Trust; Lot 115 Greenbrook Village; May 7.
$10 Hamlin Dan W, Hamlin Sally J to Dan W Hamlin and Sally J Hamlin Joint Trust Agreement, Hamlin Dan W, Hamlin Sally J; Lot 18 Blk B Lakewood Ranch Country Club Village; May 10.
$10 Hansen John H, Hansen Verna J to Flanagan Amy P, Hansen Gregory W, Hansen John H, Hansen Verna J; El Rancho Village Unit K 35; May 10.
$10 Hansen John H, Hansen Verna J to Flanagan Amy P, Hansen Gregory W; El Rancho Village Unit K 34; May 10.
$10 Hardee Sam F, Hardee Shirley J, Hardee Shirley L to Hardee Sam F, Hardee Shirley J, Sam F Hardee and Shirley J Hardee Revocable Living Trust; Gulf Drive Unit 5422; May 8.
$10 Helwege Guy D, Helwege Michelle M to Helwege Family Trust, Helwege Guy D, Helwege Michelle M; Lot 10 Summerfield Village; May 4.
$10 Hodges Patricia A, Hodges Richard L to Castle R Michael, Hodges Patricia A; Fiddlers Bend Unit 20; May 8.
$10 Holloway Walter L to Youmans Perry L Jr; Lot 11 Blk 1 Mar Lee Acres; May 4.
$10 Hook Renal B, Renal B Hook Revocable Trust to Waiters Katherine Elizabeth; Or2691 Pg2163; May 8.
$10 Horvath Irene, Horvath Irene T, Horvath Louis to Collins Dawn Michelle, Collins Wayne A, Horvath Irene T, Horvath Louis, Horvath Revocable Trust Agreement; Village Green Of Bradenton Unit 6007; May 7.
$10 Howard David R, Howard Linda L to Howard David R, Howard Linda L, Howard Trust; Desoto Square Villas Unit 15 C; May 10.
$10 Ingrati Angelo, Ingrati Carmela, Long Manyu to Noah Global Enterprise LLC; Lot 198 Sunny Lakes Estates; May 8.
$10 Janet Marie Payton Revocable Trust, Payton Janet Marie Revocable Trust, Tost Jody P to Tost Gary L, Tost Jody Ann; Lot 201 Central Park; May 9.
$10 Joosse Adrian, Joosse Leonard to Joosse Angelene, Joosse Jennifer A; Sugar Creek Country Club Travel Trailer Park Unit 1063; May 7.
$10 Joyce Wheeland Trust, Wheeland John C, Wheeland Joyce Trust to John Wheeland Trust, Wheeland John C; Longboat Terrace Unit 107; May 10.
$10 Kelly Marc, Kelly Sherry to Kelly Marc; Lot 499 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; May 4.
$10 Kinard Daniel T to Kinard Laura F; Villas at Wild Oak Bay Condo Iv Unit 49B; May 4.
$10 Knopf Beth L to Sloan January, Sloan John; Lot 6 Greyhawk Landing; May 4.
$10 Koenig Diana C to Diana C Koenig Revocable Living Trust, Koenig Diana C; Sarabay Coves Unit 305; May 9.
$10 Laundy Kathleen C, Laundy Robert R to Laundy Family Revocable Trust, Laundy Kathleen C, Laundy Robert R; Perico Island Patio Homes Unit 25; May 8.
$10 Lawson Jim B to Jim B Lawson and F June Lawson Revocable Living Trust, Lawson Calvin S, Lawson F June, Lawson Jim B; Lot 3 Blk B Magnolia Park; May 8.
$10 Leslie G Mckinney and Donna L Mckinney Trust, Mckinney Donna L, Mckinney Leslie G to Benfield Elizabeth B, Benfield James E; Via Roma Beach Resort Unit 16; May 11.
$10 Lewis James E Sr to James E Lewis Sr Trust, Lewis James E Sr; Lot 239 Preserve at Panther Ridge; May 8.
$10 Lowry Richard Q Jr to Lowry Joan Miller; Lot 16 Harbor Oaks; May 10.
$10 Manchola Nubia L to Bustamante Martha R; Airport; May 9.
$10 Mathis Jerry to Mathis Jerry L, Mathis Nancy L, Mathis Trust; Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 15 D; May 7.
$10 Mathis Jerry to Mathis Jerry L, Mathis Nancy L, Mathis Trust; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove I Unit 3205; May 7.
$10 Mathis Jerry L to Mathis Jerry L, Mathis Nancy L, Mathis Trust; Townhomes at Lighthouse Cove Iv Unit 1705; May 7.
$10 Mathis Jerry L to Mathis Jerry L, Mathis Nancy L, Mathis Trust; Townhouses at Lighthouse Cove 5 Unit 0705; May 7.
$10 Mathis Jerry L to Mathis Jerry L, Mathis Nancy L, Mathis Trust; Lot 73 Riverwalk Village Cypress Banks; May 7.
$10 Mathis Jerry L, Mathis Nancy L to Mathis Jerry L, Mathis Nancy L, Mathis Trust; Lot 37 Tara; May 7.
$10 Mathis Jerry, Mathis Nancy to Mathis Jerry L, Mathis Nancy L, Mathis Trust; Tara Plantation Gardens Unit 18 D; May 7.
$10 Maturo Dianne, Maturo Robert David to 1 Gulf Drive LLC; Horizons West I Unit 111; May 10.
$10 May Florence Wyman Revocable Living Trust, Wyman May F, Wyman May Florence to Wyman May F; Garden Lakes Village Unit 169; May 10.
$10 Mccoy Mary Coomes, Mccoy Mary Elizabeth to Coomes James B Jr; Park Acres Estates Unit 75; May 10.
$10 Mcginnis Sarah to Mcginnis Jarred, Mcginnis Sarah; Blk 3 John W Fowlers Addition; May 8.
$10 Mcneish Clyde F Jr, Mcneish Diana K to Dodson Jeffrey A, Mcneish Diana K; Andover Circle Of Mount Vernon Unit 9409; May 10.
$10 Miller Angel to Clark Billy, Clark Loma; Pt 3-33-19; May 9.
$10 Mitchell Ann L to Ann L Mitchell Revocable Trust, Mitchell Ann L; Clubhouse Verandas Of Tara Unit 116; May 8.
$10 Mitchell Geertruida, Mitchell Truusje to Mitchell Geertruida, Mitchell Gregory P, Mitchell Kristen L, Mitchell Robert P, Mitchell Truusje; Shadow Brook Mobile Home Unit 70; May 7.
$10 Mitchell Linda, Stinebiser Richard W Ii to Stinebiser Richard W Ii; Lot 44 Covered Bridge Estates; May 4.
$10 Moore Eric J to 8167 Miramar Way LLC; Miramar Lagoons at Lakewood Ranch Iii Unit 204; May 8.
$10 Moroz Deborah L, Olson Randall S to Moroz Deborah L, Olson Randall S; Pt 28-33-18; May 8.
$10 Mullennix Barbara, Mullennix Edward to Burns Daniel, Burns Tamalya; Bradenton Tropical Palms Unit 1417; May 11.
$10 Myers Judy A, Myers Philip J to Judy A Myers Trust, Myers Judy A; El Rancho Village Unit Rc 42; May 10.
$10 Olson Esther A to Esther A Olson Revocable Living Trust, Olson Esther A; Lot 40 Tara; May 10.
$10 Operation Homefront Inc to Raud Carl Robert; Lot 88 Whitebridge Court; May 8.
$10 Oster Glenn L, Oster Ruth M to Clark Gertrude E, Clark Gregory L; Lot 585 Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour; May 10.
$10 Parrish Marsha K, Parrish Marsha Kyle to Parrish Daniel C, Parrish Marsha K; Blk B Riverwalk at River Isles; May 10.
$10 Patel Anantkumar R, Patel Anita A to Patel Anantkumar R, Patel Anita A; Lot 28 Hawks Harbor; May 7.
$10 Pence Anne Carole, Pence David Richard, Pence Family Revocable Living Trust to Pence Anne Carole, Pence David R; Cambridge Village Unit 17; May 8.
$10 Pollakoff Janice A, Pollakoff Stanley R to Pollakoff Janice A, Pollakoff Stanley R, Stanley R Pollakoff and Janice A Pollakoff Joint Trust; Lot 77 Lakewood National Golf Club; May 4.
$10 Pottmeyer Edward G, Pottmeyer Suzanne J to Gildea Jill L, Pottmeyer Edward G, Pottmeyer Kevin E, Pottmeyer Suzanne J, Weichel Kimberly S; Terra Siesta Mobile Home Park Unit 123; May 8.
$10 Prairie Barbara K to Prairie Barbara K, Prairie Douglas J, Thomas Michele R; Imperial Lakes Estates Unit 41; May 7.
$10 Price Patricia M to Craker Kristyn M, Craker Shane M; Pt 34-33-19; May 8.
$10 Reed Jane M, Reed Larry to Span Fred, Span Melissa; Little Gull Unit 6; May 10.
$10 Rockafellow Katherine E to Rockafellow Ricky L; Or2714 Pg3611; May 9.
$10 Rose Amy J, Rose John to John R Rose Trust, Rose John R; Miramar Links at Lakewood Ranch Ii Unit 35; May 7.
$10 Rose Andrew Michael, Rose Carole J, Rose Carole L to Rose Andrew M, Rose Carole L, Rose Trust; Cypress Strand Unit 31 102; May 8.
$10 Russini Robert T to Russini William; Willowbrook Unit 1001; May 7.
$10 Schilling Linda M, Schilling Thomas A to C Y C A Sarasota LLC; Lot 19 Blk A Whitfield Industrial Park; May 4.
$10 Schrader Theodore J to Schrader Theodore, Theodore Schrader Revocable Trust; 0; May 7.
$10 Shanklin Stephen D to Shanklin Stephen D, Stephen D Shanklin Trust; Terrace Iv at River Strand Unit 2843; May 7.
$10 Simon Kenneth B, Simon Susan P to Simon Kenneth B, Simon Revocable Trust, Simon Susan P; Lot 308 Esplanade; May 4.
$10 Simon Kenneth B, Simon Susan P to Simon Kenneth B, Simon Revocable Trust, Simon Susan P; Lot 258 Harmony at Lakewood Ranch; May 4.
$10 Sinclair Edmund L to Sinclair Joshua R, Sinclair Shawn C; Lot 53 Lakewood National Golf Club; May 9.
$10 Smith Dennis M, Smith Linda J to Smith Dennis M, Smith Linda J, Smith Trust; Lot 97 Greyhawk Landing West; May 8.
$10 Stanley Mary R, Stanley Ronald L to Stanley Mary R, Stanley Ronald L; Lot 325 Heritage Harbour; May 9.
$10 Stark Gregory R, Stark Nancy to Stark Family Trust, Stark Gregory R, Stark Nancy; Lot 212 River Wilderness; May 7.
$10 Stevens Dorothy C, Stevens Robert J to Stevens Paul Anthony; Bayshore On The Lake Condominium Apartments Unit 311 B; May 10.
$10 Storti Brian E, Storti Linda S to Brian E Storti and Linda S Storti Revocable Trust, Storti Brian E, Storti Linda S; Lot 296 Rosedale Addition; May 7.
$10 Tamski Betty L, Tamski James to Tamski Betty L, Tamski James, Tamski James Charles; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 49 4; May 10.
$10 Thomson Richard C to Kohler Allison, Thomson Richard C; Ironwood Second Unit 301 C; May 8.
$10 Uba Realty LLC to Triam Investments LLC; Lot 9 Blk B Hills Grove Or2635 Pg7490; May 8.
$10 Van Etten Daniel Paul, Van Etten Michael John to Van Etten Michael John; Lot 23 Blk 9 Southwood Village; May 4.
$10 Van Etten Daniel Paul, Van Etten Michael John to Van Etten Michael John; Blk 8 Southwood Village; May 4.
$10 Vanetten Christopher J to Vanetten Michael J; Lot 23 Blk 9 Southwood Village; May 4.
$10 Vanetten Christopher J to Vanetten Michael J; Blk 8 Southwood Village; May 4.
$10 Weinstein Harold, Weinstein Helen to Weinstein Harold, Weinstein Helen; Lot 5065 Cascades at Sarasota; May 8.
$10 Wetzel Alyssa Danielle, Wetzel David Lewis Jr to Wetzel Alyssa Danielle; Lot 10 Blk D Bayshore Gardens; May 4.
$10 Willard Joyce M, Willard Ronald C to Willard Joyce M; Palmetto Point; May 10.
$10 Williams David H, Williams Judith G to Williams Larry Earl, Williams Rebecca L; Pt 32-34-22; May 7.
$10 Wilson Susan M to Wilson Douglas C; Airport Revised; May 9.
$10 Yuen Won Hgar, Yuen Won Ngar to Won Ngar Yuen Revocable Trust, Yuen Won Ngar; Lot 11 Blk H Brookside Addition to Whitfield Estates; May 10.
$1 Alvarado Gilbert, Alvarado Sonia M to Alvarado Gilbert; Lot 127 Old Mill Preserve; May 4.
$1 Arsich Millie, Arsich Svetislav to Christensen Harold R, Christensen Lynn S, Harold R Christensen Living Trust; Lot 3 Blk 37 Trailer Estates; May 7.
$1 Cka Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 295915 to Trust No 295915, Yka Fidu Inc; Lot 8 Blk A Beverly Heights; May 7.
$1 Cka Fiduciary Inc, Trust No 382316 to Trust No 382316, Yka Fidu Inc; Washington Park; May 7.
$1 Cml Fl Palmetto LLC, Freedom Bank to Pc Capital Of Southwest Florida LLC; Or2709 Pg5647; May 8.
$1 Orengia Dale J to Gregory Tina M, Orengia Dale J; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 130; May 4.
$1 Stein Clifford R, Stein Sandra C to Cole Joy L, Stein Clifford R, Stein Sandra C; Jet Mobile Home Park Unit 70A; May 7.
$0 2103 51St Ave Land Trust, Latinos Wealth Group LLC to West Tampa Holdings LLC; Lot 15 Blk 36 Holiday Heights; May 4.
$0 Barnett Dolores T, Barnett Randal A to Barnett Randal A; Lot 4 Northwest Estates; May 10.
$0 Bederman Jo Ann T, Bederman Rudolph A to Bederman Jo Ann T, Bederman Rudolph A, Rudolph A Bederman and Jo Ann Bederman Family Trust; Lot 108 Forest Creek; May 4.
$0 Bradbury Robert E, Bradbury Shirley H, Bradbury Shirley K to Albritton Cynthia Ann, Baker Dianna B, Bradbury Shirley H, Bradbury Stewart Alan, Bradbury Tony Lee; Crystal Haven; May 8.
$0 Cook Greta K, Cook Kenneth E to Cook Family Revocable Trust, Cook Greta K, Cook Kenneth E; Lot 40 North River Estates; May 9.
$0 Coons Suzanne, Coons Thomas W, Sanchas Suzanne to Coons Suzanne, Coons Thomas W; Bayou Vista; May 9.
$0 Cribbs James L, Cribbs Julia T to Cribbs James L, Cribbs Julia T, Cribbs Philip E; Paradise Bay Estates Unit 33 4; May 10.
$0 Farrow Matthew, Farrow Rosemarie to Farrow Family Living Trust, Farrow Matthew, Farrow Rosemarie; Lot 10 Parkwood Lakes; May 4.
$0 Global Building Ellenton S C LLC to Florida State Of Department Of Transportation; Ellenton Commercial; May 10.
$0 Hathaway Benjamin C to Hathaway Miryam; Lot 5 Parkway Villas; May 7.
$0 James W Garner Family Limited Partnership Ii to Garner James W, Garner Susan J, James W Garner Family Trust; Cortez Addition to Cortez Road; May 8.
$0 Karasoff Ann to Karasoff Tod; Second Bayshore Unit F 24; May 10.
$0 Kohler Charles, Kohler Jean M to Charles Kohler Revocable Trust, Kohler Charles, Kohler Jean M; Chateau Village Unit 129; May 7.
$0 Land Experts Inc, Parrish Land Trust to Thull Kimberly, Thull William M; Lot 14 Blk 34 Crosscreek; May 8.
$0 Lefebvre Denis, Montpetit Colette to Lefebrve Denis, Lefebvre Carole; Lot 164 Braden Castle Park; May 8.
$0 Limmer Walter, Limmer Walther F to Henkys Beck Sylvia, Limmer Walther F; Twelve Oaks Ii Of Tara Unit 1304; May 10.
$0 Ludrosky Anne E, Walters Anne E, Walters Tommy, Walters Tommy L to Tommy L Walters and Anne E Walters Revocable Living Trust, Walters Anne E, Walters Tommy L; Lot 39 Blk A Millbrook at Greenfield Plantation; May 4.
$0 Manning Helen E to Helen E Manning Living Trust, Manning Helen E; Lot 81 Parkwood Lakes; May 4.
$0 Marti Kyriaki, Skouteris Christos to Marti Kyriaki, Skouteris Christos, Zografos Konstantantinos, Zografou Eleni; Terrace Ii at Lakewood National Unit 335; May 10.
$0 Martinez Roland to Holmes Earnestine Arlene; Lot 1 Bolan Heights; May 7.
$0 Momenthy Dawn D Lustig to Momenthy Scott A; Wildewood Springs Ii Unit 110 D; May 9.
$0 Nelson Denise, Nelson Richard to Nelson Denise; Lot 13 Blk 8 Barrington Ridge; May 8.
$0 Nelson James D, Nelson Natalie A to Nelson James D, Nelson Natalie A; Blk D Bay Way Park; May 4.
$0 Poynter Robert C to Poynter Robert L; Lot 13 Hawks Harbor; May 7.
$0 Racetrac Petroleum Inc to Florida Department Of Transportation; Ellenton Commercial; May 10.
$0 Reiley Robert T to Reiley Robert T, Robert T Reiley Revocable Trust; Palm Aire at Desoto Lakes Country Club Apts Unit 133; May 4.
$0 Shortridge Charles E, Shortridge Ellen F to Charles E Shortridge and Ellen F Shortridge Revocable Living Trust, Shortridge Charles E, Shortridge Ellen F; Lot 102 River Club South; May 10.
$0 University Village LLC to Kramer Alexander G; Lot 48 University Village; May 8.
$0 Warren Linda Kay to Walcott Kay M, Walcott Kenneth J; Or2696 Pg7642; May 9.
