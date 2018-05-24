Popular produce store set for Palmetto debut. They need 120 workers

A popular Sarasota-based business is makings its Manatee debut in a major way with a huge new store sitting on 8 acres of land. To help run it, they're looking to hire about 120 people.
Sam Detwiler, president of Detwiler's Farm Market, said customers familiar with their brand can expect much of the same, but on a far larger scale than what they're used to at their Sarasota locations.
"Produce got bigger. Seafood about tripled in size. The butcher shop and meat shop is going to be insane. It's about three times bigger than our University store. Our in-house scratch bakery is like six times bigger than our University store," Detwiler explained. "Basically everything's getting bigger."
While the 7,000-square-foot store is the largest in the 16-year history of the company, they'll aim to maintain the same "minimal" feel, Detwiler said, adding that the company isn't trying to imitate larger grocery stores like Publix.
"If you've shopped at our stores before, you know we're big on produce. Produce is the biggest thing in the whole store," Detwiler said. "We're just trying to be who we are, and that's a farm market."
Detwiler's announced it was coming to 1800 US 301 N. in Palmetto in September. Now, the Detwiler family is anticipating a grand opening by the last week of June.
"We've experienced very high demand from customers that live in the North River area around Palmetto and Parrish," said Duncan Rodman, a Detwiler's spokesman. "We were able to get this land and the time is right."
Before that, however, they'll need to hire new staff. On May 31, from 4 to 8 p.m., the company will host a job fair at its newest and largest location.
Detwiler's is looking to hire employees to work in all of their departments, including cashiers, butchers and bakers. Applicants must be 18 for most positions but there are jobs available for minors as well.
Both part-time and full-time positions are available. Full-time employees may receive benefits such as dental, vision and health insurance. Visit detwilermarket.com/careers for more information.
It's all hands on deck as the Detwiler family fights to meet their June opening date. Sam Detwiler, president of the company, contributed by driving a forklift around the location Thursday afternoon.
In 2002, Detwiler's Farm Market was founded as a roadside stand. Co-founders Henry and Natalie Detwiler now own and operate four stores in Sarasota and Manatee.
