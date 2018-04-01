Meet some of the new movers and shakers from around Manatee and Sarasota counties

Jennifer Bade and Jennifer Gunter, the owners and founders of The Makers Market and Workshops in Bradenton, were among the winners of the 2018 American Small Business Championship by SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer expert business mentors. There were 102 entrepreneurs honored for their dedication to the success of their small businesses. The winners were awarded an all-expense-paid trip to a training and networking event, SCORE mentoring and publicity throughout the year, and a chance to win one of three $15,000 grand prizes, made possible with the support of Sam’s Club. The Makers Market, which opened in October 2016, offers more than 20 different projects, from wood signs to home accessories such as raised pet feeders and serving trays.
▪ Paul Feikema was named president of Bradenton-based Hide-Away Storage Services, Inc., which operates 24 self-storage facilities in southwest Florida under the Hide-Away Storage and Xpress Storage brand names. Feikema has held a variety of positions at Hide-Away for the past 12 years, most recently as vice president of operations. In his new role as president, he will oversee all aspects of day-to-day business operations and continue to play an integral role in development and acquisition initiatives. Prior to joining Hide-Away Storage in 2005, Feikema worked in residential and commercial land development in southwest Florida.
▪ Colleen Thayer was hired as the first executive director of NAMI Sarasota County (National Alliance on Mental Illness), the nation’s largest organization for individuals and families affected by mental illness. She will provide leadership for NAMI Sarasota County’s mission and for the management of all programs and activities of the organization. Thayer brings more than 20 years of management and advocacy to the position, including extensive experience in legislative and governmental affairs as well as communications and management work in nonprofit behavioral health.
▪ Matthew S. Francis joined the Sarasota law firm of Fergeson Skipper, P.A., as an associate attorney in the litigation department. He is admitted to practice before all local and state courts in Florida, as well as the U.S. District Courts for the Southern District of Florida and the Middle District of Florida. Francis’ areas of practice at the firm include civil and business litigation and appeals, business and commercial law, business organization, construction law, and personal injury. He is experienced in prosecution and defense of civil actions through trial and appeal.
▪ Cheryl Mussio joined IBERIABANK as vice president, branch manager. She has more than 15 years of financial industry experience and previously worked in merchant processing sales and service with a regional bank. In her new role, Mussio will be responsible for consumer and small business banking growth, branch leadership and client satisfaction at the IBERIABANK branch located at 8181 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.
