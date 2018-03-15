Wonder what $110 million will buy you in Bradenton? Here’s your answer

What you need to know about bank accounts

According to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, if you can afford to rent, you may be able to afford to purchase a home. This educational video discusses down payments, opportunities for financial assistance and loans and how to contact HUD for information.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development