New store coming to Mall at UTC can be easily recognized by its signature “LV”

The Mall at University Town Center will soon be welcoming another designer fashion store.
According to the mall’s website, Louis Vuitton, a company famous for its handbags, is expected to be one of UTC’s newest arrivals.
The store is listed as “coming soon” on the mall’s website and the location is listed on the upper level, near Grand Court.
An official grand opening date – expected to be in March – will be announced in the coming weeks by Louis Vuitton, according to Lauren Clark, the marketing director for the Mall at UTC.
Louis Vuitton stores offer a selection of designer handbags and other leather goods, accessories and a collection of men and women’s shoes. The bags and other accessories, recognizable by the “LV” printed on them, have long been coveted by celebrities and those who can afford the price tag, which is often in the thousands of dollars.
Three job openings associated with the Louis Vuitton store opening recently were posted to the mall’s site. Positions include part-time and full-time client advisors and a full-time store manager.
The proposed UTC location has not been listed on the Louis Vuitton website. An email from Louis Vuitton officials said they were unable to confirm or comment on any future or possible store openings.
Currently, the nearest Louis Vuitton store location is 2223 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, inside International Plaza.
The Mall at UTC has been open since Oct. 14, 2014, and features several high-end fashionable handbag stores such as Kate Spade and Michael Kors.
Some of the mall’s other stores, inclduing Dillard’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Macy’s, have a collection of name-brand fashionable handbags in their stores.
