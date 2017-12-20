Toll Brothers planning luxury homes in The Isles at Lakewood Ranch

Luxury home builder Toll Brothers announced plans Wednesday for The Isles at Lakewood Ranch, a 340-acre development north of University Parkway between two other luxury home communities, The Lake Club and The Concession.
As many as 450 one- and two-story homes could be built at the The Isles at Lakewood Ranch.
Groundbreaking is expected shortly after New Year’s Day, said Kevin Brown, senior vice president of Toll Brothers’ West Florida division. Toll Brothers recently closed on the Lakewood Ranch property, marking its first project in the master-planned community.
Toll Brothers expects to begin offering new West Indies-themed homes for sale in The Isles at Lakewood Ranch in the summer of 2018.
Never miss a local story.
“The Isles at Lakewood Ranch will be built with Toll Brothers’ commitment to quality, value and craftsmanship,” Brown said. “It’s exciting to be a part of the remarkable Lakewood Ranch community and we look forward to welcoming home buyers next year.”
Select models will include flat tile roofs, exterior walls finished in light tones, and vibrantly colored plantation shutters, according to a company press release.
Models will range between 2,200 square feet and 4,200 square feet, and will be built on either 60-foot or 80-foot lots. Pricing for the new homes has not been finalized, Brown said.
The Isles at Lakewood Ranch will be built with Toll Brothers’ commitment to quality, value, and craftsmanship.
Kevin Brown, senior vice president of Toll Brothers’ West Florida division
Planned for The Isles include a resort-style clubhouse and a variety of parks.
Toll Brothers, a Fortune 500 company, was founded in Pennsylvania in 1967 and is marking its 50th year.
The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult and second-home buyers and operates in 20 states, according to the Toll Brothers website.
Other Toll Brothers communities in West Florida include Palazzo at Naples, Bonita Lakes and Cordova at Spanish Wells in Bonita Springs, and Azure at Hacienda Lakes, a master-planned community of more than 400 luxury coach and single-family homes in Naples.
Toll Brothers becomes the 22nd builder to develop projects at Lakewood Ranch.
For more information, visit TollBrothersFlorida.com.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
Comments