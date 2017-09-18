Gas prices hit a three-year high in Florida

Two weeks after Hurricane Irma spiked demand for gasoline in Florida, gas prices have hit a three-year high in Florida, according to AAA.
The average price of regular unleaded statewide hit a high $2.73 per gallon on Sept 14, surpassing the previous three-year high in December 2014. On Sunday, Sept. 17, it had dipped to $2.71 per gallon.
The current average in Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice is $2.70 per gallon.
The most expensive gas price averages in Florida are in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.80), Miami ($2.77), and Fort Lauderdale ($2.74). The least expensive gas price averages in Florida are in Pensacola ($2.63), Tallahassee ($2.65), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.69), according to AAA.
Hurricane Irma increased demand for gasoline as millions of evacuees fled the state to avoid the storm. The spike led to shortages at gas stations, and some stations were even forced to close when their tanks emptied. The pressure was relieved when the state’s ports, including the Port of Tampa, were allowed to reopen after Irma and tankers could again unload gasoline.
"Hurricanes Harvey and Irma delivered a 1-2 punch on gas prices in the southeastern U.S.," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release. "Prices surged when Hurricane Harvey caused refinery outages along the Gulf Coast. As refineries recovered, gas prices should have begun to decline after Labor Day, but the arrival of hurricane Irma caused a surge in demand, preventing the impending plunge.”
The national average, as of Monday morning, was $2.62 per gallon.
